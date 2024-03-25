Port of Dundee turbine towers vessel leaves city with offshore wind farm work incomplete

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Port of Dundee turbine towers vessel leaves city with offshore wind farm work incomplete

The huge turbine towers at the Port have become a familiar sight – and they won’t be leaving dry land any time soon.
By Rob McLaren
25/03/2024, 7:00 am
© Image: Steve MacDougall/DC ThomsonThe turbine towers measuring almost 90 metres at the Port of Dundee.
The turbine towers measuring almost 90 metres at the Port of Dundee.

Passed by thousands of motorists a day, turbine towers at the Port of Dundee have become a familiar sight – and they won’t be leaving dry land any time soon.

Delays in the construction phase for the Neart Na Gaoithe (NnG) offshore wind farm means the vessel used to transport the turbine towers, blades and nacelles to the North Sea has moved to another job.

And NnG managers do not know when they will be able to find another specialist vessel to carry out the work.

It means the completion date for the £1.8 billion project – which was initially meant to be 2023 and has more recently been given as 2024 – is now unknown.

What has caused NnG wind farm delays?

Since May last year the turbine towers have been assembled at the port’s new renewables quayside, which was part of a £40 million investment.

The towers are assembled in three sections, each nearly 100ft long, for a total height similar to the Statue of Liberty.

Since work began, 35 turbines have been taken to sea by the Blue Tern – a self-propelled jack-up offshore wind turbine construction vessel owned by Norwegian firm Fred Olsen Windcarrier.

Fred Olsen Windcarrier’s Blue Tern.

19 turbines are still to be installed at the 40 square mile site, around 10 miles off the Fife coast.

A total of 12 turbine towers currently stand erect and ready to leave the Port of Dundee, but NnG does not know when this will be possible.

A spokesman said the issues relate to delays encountered at the end of last year.

“The bad weather we experienced in the UK in late 2023 and some technical issues led to delays in the construction phase of the NnG offshore wind farm,” the spokesman said.

“The construction vessel being used for this phase of the project has now moved on to another project.

uk floating wind ports © Supplied by Forth Ports
Turbine blades for the Neart na Gaoithe offshore wind farm at the Port of Dundee.

“We are currently in discussions with suppliers to secure another vessel and dates have yet to be confirmed.”

Work continues offshore

The 54 turbines on the NnG project will have production capacity of 450 megawatts, enough to power 375,000 homes.

NnG, which is jointly owned by EDF Renewables and Irish energy company ESB, said work is continuing offshore to connect turbines already in the North Sea to the grid.

The spokesman added: “Development of the wind farm continues apace with commissioning work on site.

“We are currently preparing for first power from the wind farm – meaning clean, green energy will be transmitted to the grid from NnG for the first time.”

Forth Ports, which operates the Port of Dundee, and Fred Olsen Windcarrier declined to comment.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts