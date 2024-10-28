GB Energy chair will not be based in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind / UK

GB Energy chair will not be based in Aberdeen

Jurgen Maier, the publicly owned energy company’s boss, will be staying hundreds of miles away.
By Justin Bowie
28/10/2024, 7:34 am
© Supplied by House of Commons.Juergen Maier.
GB Energy chair Juergen Maier.

The chair of Labour’s new publicly owned energy firm will not be moving to Aberdeen and will remain in England instead.

Juergen Maier will continue to stay in Manchester even though the company is being headquartered in the north-east.

Leaked emails revealed by The Scottish Sun say he will be primarily working from UK Government offices in Salford.

But officials stress he will be travelling regularly to Scotland and the rest of Britain to meet businesses as part of the role.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer finally confirmed GB Energy would be based in Aberdeen last month after prolonged speculation.

Mr Maier has guaranteed the publicly owned company will create “hundreds” of jobs, and “may eventually” even reach 1,000 or more.

That would come as a major boost to the region given the gradual decline of the oil and gas sector.

© Shutterstock / iweta0077
Harbour in Aberdeen.

Top businessman Mr Maier was appointed to run GB Energy in July and previously served as the CEO for the UK branch of renewables giant Siemens.

But Labour’s political rivals were critical that he will be living more than 300 miles away from the firm’s Aberdeen base.

‘Insult’ to the North East

SNP MP Dave Doogan said: “To be completely plain about it, this just sums up UK energy policy up – command and miscontrol of Scotland’s resources from hundreds of miles away.

“Quite frankly people still don’t understand what GB Energy is, but it speaks volumes about the priorities of GB Energy that the CEO doesn’t see the need to base himself at the epicentre of our energy sector.”

North East Tory MSP Douglas Lusmden said: “It is an insult to the North East that the chair of GB Energy will be based hundreds of miles away.

© Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
(L-R): Energy minister Michael Shanks, energy secretary Ed Miliband and GB Energy chair Juergen Maier in Aberdeen on Thursday, 17 October 2024.

“Common sense should have told Keir Starmer that the person running one of his flagship policies should be on the ground in Aberdeen.”

Mr Maier has previously said Aberdeen will be at the “centre” of all GB Energy’s operations.

The company is currently scouting for office space in the city.

A UK Government energy spokesperson said: “GB Energy will help make Britain a clean energy superpower, accelerating our journey to net zero through cheap, homegrown energy that will bring down bills and boost energy independence.

“It will be headquartered in Aberdeen, recognising the expertise, skilled workforce and diversity of projects already in place.

“The chair and board will also regularly spend time in the city, including with the local community and businesses.”

