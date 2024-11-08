Seaway 7 and Cadeler secure East Anglia Two installation contracts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Seaway 7 and Cadeler secure East Anglia Two installation contracts

By Michael Behr
08/11/2024, 10:53 am
© Supplied by IberdrolaSeway 7 east anglia three
The East Anglia ONE wind farm.

ScottishPower Renewables has dished out a range of installation contracts for its major East Anglia Two offshore wind project.

Seaway7 received a deal to transport and install the project’s 64 inter-array cables. The work will be executed from the company’s Aberdeen office.

Offshore activities to install the cables are scheduled to begin in 2027.

Seaway 7 previously received a contract to install monopile foundations at East Anglia Three, part of the 4GW East Anglia hub of wind farms.

East Anglia Two will be located around 33km from the east coast of England in the Southern North Sea and will have a capacity of 960MW once completed.

The project received a contract for difference (CfD) in Allocation Round 6 in September 2024.

Seaway7 CEO Stuart Fitzgerald said: “This award builds upon our leading position in the UK and represents a significant contribution to the UK’s renewable target. With this project we also look forward to continuing our relationship with ScottishPower Renewables on our second East Anglia Hub project together, with East Anglia Three currently in execution.”

In addition, Cadeler signed a contract with ScottishPower Renewables to transport and install East Anglia Two’s 64 turbines and foundations.

The company will deploy one of its newbuild A-class vessels along with an O-class vessel from its existing fleet when offshore works begin in 2027

Cadeler’s contract is estimated to be worth €360-382 million (£300-318m).

A ScottishPower Renewables spokesperson told Energy Voice the project was still on track to meet its local content targets.

In a statement, the spokesperson said: “Our ambition is to deliver more than 50% UK content over the lifetime of our East Anglia wind farms. To date, we’ve spent £2 billion with UK companies while developing, building and operating these windfarms and there will be more UK investment to come in the coming weeks, months and years as we bring these vital green projects to life.”

ScottishPower Renewables CEO Charlie Jordan added: “It’s great to confirm so much of our supply chain for East Anglia Two on the back of achieving our CfD and we look forward to building on the positive working relationship we already have with Seaway7 on East Anglia THREE.

“Getting our East Anglia Two supply chain in place through confirmed contracts like this means we’re ready to hit the ground – and water! – running and bring another gigawatt of clean, green energy to life, – making a real difference for people, places and planet for decades to come.”

UK Prime Minister recently hailed East Anglia Two as “an important project,” one that the UK would need “to replicate again and again” to reach its clean energy goals.

