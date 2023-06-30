Seaway 7 wins major contract for East Anglia Three – world’s second largest windfarm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Seaway 7 wins major contract for East Anglia Three – world’s second largest windfarm

The deal, worth between $500m - $750m, is to be carried out from the Seaway 7 Aberdeen and Sutton offices.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
30/06/2023, 8:08 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by IberdrolaSeway 7 east anglia three
The East Anglia ONE wind farm.

Seaway 7 (OSLO: SEAW7) has been awarded a “very large contract” for East Anglia Three – what will become the second-largest windfarm in the world.

The firm, part of the Subsea 7 (OSLO: SUBC) group, said the deal is worth $500m – $750m, to be carried out from its Aberdeen and Sutton offices.

Operated by ScottishPower Renewables, East Anglia Three will become a 95-turbine project, 42 miles off the east Suffolk coast.

It is expected to begin start-up in 2026.

Once fully operational, the 14.7 megawatt turbines will have a combined capacity of 1.4GW, generating enough green power for more than 1.3 million homes.

Seaway 7 will provide transport, logistics and installation for the 95 monopile foundations, associated seabed preparation and scour protection.

It will also deliver engineering, supply and installation of the 95 inner-array cables and, in addition, will utilise its heavy transport fleet throughout the deal.

Contract confirmation comes a year after Seaway 7 was named preferred bidder.

Stuart Fitzgerald, CEO of Seaway7, said: “This award builds upon our leading position in the UK market. The integrated nature of the award, combining the installation of both foundation and inner-array cables, as well as the utilisation of our heavy transportation vessels, is further testimony to the range of capabilities we have secured across the complete value chain.

“We look forward to building our relationship with ScottishPower Renewables as, together, we deliver one of the world’s largest offshore wind complexes, representing a significant contribution to the UK’s renewable target”.

East Anglia Three graphic from ScottishPower Renewables. -. Supplied by ScottishPower Renewables 

East Anglia Three is expected to support over 2,300 jobs during the two-year construction period.

It is expected to provide more than 100 roles in operation and maintenance over its lifetime.

Ross Ovens, ScottishPower Renewables’ managing director for the East Anglia Hub offshore windfarms, said: “It’s fantastic to confirm this major contract with Seaway7 for East Anglia THREE, which will be our biggest operational offshore windfarm in the UK and the second largest in the world when it starts generating green electricity in 2026.

“We’ve been moving at pace to put all the building blocks in place to ensure East Anglia Threee can get to work as quickly as possible, producing more green electricity in the UK for the UK and delivering all the benefits that come with that for the region – jobs, investment and opportunities. We’re already seeing the impact of that and the long-lasting legacy it creates thanks to East Anglia ONE, which came into operation in 2020.

“I’m very proud that there’s more of the same to come while driving that transition to a cleaner, greener net zero future alongside partners like Seaway7.”

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts