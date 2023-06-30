Seaway 7 wins major contract for East Anglia Three – world’s second largest windfarm

Seaway 7 (OSLO: SEAW7) has been awarded a “very large contract” for East Anglia Three – what will become the second-largest windfarm in the world.

The firm, part of the Subsea 7 (OSLO: SUBC) group, said the deal is worth $500m – $750m, to be carried out from its Aberdeen and Sutton offices.

Operated by ScottishPower Renewables, East Anglia Three will become a 95-turbine project, 42 miles off the east Suffolk coast.

It is expected to begin start-up in 2026.

Once fully operational, the 14.7 megawatt turbines will have a combined capacity of 1.4GW, generating enough green power for more than 1.3 million homes.

Seaway 7 will provide transport, logistics and installation for the 95 monopile foundations, associated seabed preparation and scour protection.

It will also deliver engineering, supply and installation of the 95 inner-array cables and, in addition, will utilise its heavy transport fleet throughout the deal.

Contract confirmation comes a year after Seaway 7 was named preferred bidder.

Stuart Fitzgerald, CEO of Seaway7, said: “This award builds upon our leading position in the UK market. The integrated nature of the award, combining the installation of both foundation and inner-array cables, as well as the utilisation of our heavy transportation vessels, is further testimony to the range of capabilities we have secured across the complete value chain.

“We look forward to building our relationship with ScottishPower Renewables as, together, we deliver one of the world’s largest offshore wind complexes, representing a significant contribution to the UK’s renewable target”.

East Anglia Three is expected to support over 2,300 jobs during the two-year construction period.

It is expected to provide more than 100 roles in operation and maintenance over its lifetime.

Ross Ovens, ScottishPower Renewables’ managing director for the East Anglia Hub offshore windfarms, said: “It’s fantastic to confirm this major contract with Seaway7 for East Anglia THREE, which will be our biggest operational offshore windfarm in the UK and the second largest in the world when it starts generating green electricity in 2026.

“We’ve been moving at pace to put all the building blocks in place to ensure East Anglia Threee can get to work as quickly as possible, producing more green electricity in the UK for the UK and delivering all the benefits that come with that for the region – jobs, investment and opportunities. We’re already seeing the impact of that and the long-lasting legacy it creates thanks to East Anglia ONE, which came into operation in 2020.

“I’m very proud that there’s more of the same to come while driving that transition to a cleaner, greener net zero future alongside partners like Seaway7.”