Ocean Winds installs final turbine at Moray West.

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Ocean Winds installs final turbine at Moray West

By Michael Behr
15/11/2024, 5:41 pm
© Supplied by Ocean WindsOcean Winds installs final turbine at Moray West
Ocean Winds installs final turbine at Moray West.

Ocean Winds has installed the 60th and final wind turbine at its Moray West offshore wind farm in the Moray Firth.

The 882MW wind farm is nearing the end of the construction phase and will become fully operational during 2025 in line with the originally projected commercial operations date.

The project uses Siemens Gamesa SG 14-222 DD wind turbines, each of which can generate up to 14.7MW, making them the largest offshore commercial turbines in Europe.

© Supplied by Ocean Winds
The sun goes down on the  final turbine.

The pre-assembly activity of the 60 turbines has been managed by Siemens Gamesa, Siemens Energy’s wind business, which also manufactured all the 180 blades for the project at its facility in Hull, UK.

Siemens Gamesa has been marshalling all turbine components at Port of Nigg from where the Cadeler heavy lift vessel Wind Orca undertook the installation.

Siemens Gamesa’s technicians on land and on board the vessel have overseen each installation and are in the process of commissioning each turbine.

Project director of Moray West Pete Geddes commented: “What a journey– and what a result!  Subsea surveys, boulder clearance, bomb disposal, scour protection, monopiles, vibro-hammers, transition pieces, cables, onshore and offshore substations – and finally, the deployment of the world’s largest capacity offshore wind turbine to date.

“Moray West really has ‘set the bar high’ in terms of both technological innovation, and rock-solid project execution. More important than ever, the project has been delivered on time, on budget, and with the highest level of quality.”

Moray West is situated next to its sister project Moray East, and close to Ocean Winds 2GW Caledonia project.

Ocean Winds UK country manager Adam Morrison commented: “This is a fantastic milestone to mark the installation of all the wind turbines for Moray West. The project has some way to go before it is fully commissioned, nevertheless this landmark demonstrates Ocean Winds’ commitment to successful delivery through our fantastic professional and safe teams.

“With two more projects in development in the UK and Moray East already operating, we are proud to be leaders in the UK’s energy transition. Over more than a decade developing our projects in the Moray Firth region we have been key drivers in developing the supply chain, creating and support varied jobs in Scotland and the wider UK.”

Recommended for you

Tags