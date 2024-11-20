OEUK releases offshore wind decommissioning guide

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind / UK

OEUK releases offshore wind decommissioning guide

By Michael Behr
20/11/2024, 7:13 am
© BloombergAn offshore wind farm.

Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) has released new guidelines to help offshore wind developers decommission old turbines.

The document provides a summary of relevant regulations and best practices for the technical design and environmental protection to ensure offshore wind projects are decommissioning safely and timely.

With the UK holding its first offshore wind leasing rounds in 2001, there are now around 14.8GW installed in the country’s waters.

With an offshore wind turbine having an average design life of 20-30 years, hundreds of units may be nearing the end of their operational life and require decommissioning by 2030.

However, the removal of a wind turbine is a costly process, requiring cutting and transporting large steel components.

The new guidelines were informed by a two-year joint exercise involving multiple specialists from across the offshore wind industry to adapt oil and gas decommissioning experience for offshore wind.

When the oil and gas industry started, offshore infrastructure was largely designed and installed with minimal consideration for decommissioning.

However, the report noted, the industry has a better understanding of decommissioning, not only gaining skills in taking down infrastructure, but designing and installing it with decommissioning in mind.

The report helps apply this experience to the offshore wind sector. It particular, it noted that the renewable industry must integrate decommissioning considerations at their project’s inception, with a greater focus on designing for decommissioning.

Wind farms should be designed on the basis that their end-of-life phase will be integral to their design, just as much as their operational requirements

Decommissioning manager at OEUK Ricky Thomson said: “We are doing amazing things to unlock our sustainable future and deliver the integrated energy system that we all want to see.

“This industry has a proud record of meeting its decommissioning obligations while driving down cost through collaboration, innovation and long-term planning. By working with regulators, governments and policymakers, we can create excellence.

“The work we do today is critical not only for the communities and industries that rely on our sector – but also for the generations that will follow.”

He added: “Decommissioning in the right way will mean future generations inherit a sector that is proud of its achievements and ready for the challenges ahead.

“It is not only a key part of our ongoing licence to operate but also a huge opportunity to build on our North Sea success story.”

