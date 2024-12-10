Time To ACT tests ‘breakthrough’ generator at Blyth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Time To ACT tests 'breakthrough' generator at Blyth

Erikka Askeland
10/12/2024
ORE Catapult's Blyth base.
Engineering technology group Time To ACT (TTA: AQSE) is testing a “breakthough” generator design which it says is causing the “highest level of excitement” in the offshore wind industry.

The AIM-listed technology developer said it preliminary 15MW generator design “significantly outperforms” the industry benchmarks in terms of power density and space envelope.

GreenSpur will now work with the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult in Blyth on the validation of the new design in a project expected to run three to four months, the company said.

It will be the second stint for the prototype at Blyth, with the next step offering the chance to further validate the generator’s performance and commercial readiness.

Although the design, which has been developed alongside a generator manufacturer and a wind-industry OEM,  is “yet to be fully optimised”,  the inventors say it is already around 30% lighter and 70-80% smaller than the global industry’s best-in-class designs.

TTA’s executive chairman Chris Heminway said: “This is the highest level of excitement and engagement that we have seen to date from the global wind industry in GreenSpur.

“We have always believed that the technology was potentially ground-breaking, but to see the latest design beating the world’s best by a considerable margin is an important  confirmation of everything we have set out to do.

“Once independently validated, the revolutionary aspects of this newest design will be apparent to all.  We believe that GreenSpur is now on the cusp of a really significant breakthrough.”

Tony Quinn, technology development director at ORE Catapult, added:”One of our most important roles is to help UK businesses develop new technology that can support the sustainable growth of the offshore wind sector in the UK.

“The work we are carrying out with GreenSpur, which builds on several years of collaboration, is a perfect example of how the combination our test facilities and technical expertise are at the forefront of helping to de-risk new technological innovations that can play a central role in the future roll out of offshore wind.”

