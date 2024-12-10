Time To ACT tests ‘breakthrough’ generator at Blyth

Engineering technology group Time To ACT (TTA: AQSE) is testing a “breakthough” generator design which it says is causing the “highest level of excitement” in the offshore wind industry.

The AIM-listed technology developer said it preliminary 15MW generator design “significantly outperforms” the industry benchmarks in terms of power density and space envelope.

GreenSpur will now work with the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult in Blyth on the validation of the new design in a project expected to run three to four months, the company said.

It will be the second stint for the prototype at Blyth, with the next step offering the chance to further validate the generator’s performance and commercial readiness.

Although the design, which has been developed alongside a generator manufacturer and a wind-industry OEM, is “yet to be fully optimised”, the inventors say it is already around 30% lighter and 70-80% smaller than the global industry’s best-in-class designs.

TTA’s executive chairman Chris Heminway said: “This is the highest level of excitement and engagement that we have seen to date from the global wind industry in GreenSpur.

“We have always believed that the technology was potentially ground-breaking, but to see the latest design beating the world’s best by a considerable margin is an important confirmation of everything we have set out to do.

“Once independently validated, the revolutionary aspects of this newest design will be apparent to all. We believe that GreenSpur is now on the cusp of a really significant breakthrough.”

Tony Quinn, technology development director at ORE Catapult, added:”One of our most important roles is to help UK businesses develop new technology that can support the sustainable growth of the offshore wind sector in the UK.

“The work we are carrying out with GreenSpur, which builds on several years of collaboration, is a perfect example of how the combination our test facilities and technical expertise are at the forefront of helping to de-risk new technological innovations that can play a central role in the future roll out of offshore wind.”