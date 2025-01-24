Associated British Ports launches £35m energy quay at Lowestoft

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Associated British Ports launches £35m energy quay at Lowestoft

Erikka Askeland By Erikka Askeland
24/01/2025, 1:17 pm
Photo of Erikka Askeland
© Supplied by ABPAerial view of Lowestoft port
Anna Kachkova

Associated British Ports (APB) has unveiled a newly-completed £35million port investment at Lowestoft.

Energy secretary Ed Miliband officially opened the newly completed Lowestoft eastern energy facility (LEEF) at ABP’s Port of Lowestoft on Thursday. The facility is designed to serve one of the country’s largest clusters of offshore wind farms in the UK.

ABP said the LEEF development features expanded quay space and deepwater berthing, with each berth equipped with bunkering capacity, water and electricity connectivity. This infrastructure is designed to support operations and maintenance (O&M) activities and offer construction support for the offshore energy industry.

LEEF has been operational since September, with construction completed in November and the project handed over at the time by contractor McLaughlin & Harvey. According to previous announcements made recently by McLauchlin & Harvey, the facility also features up to 8 acres of operational and storage space, adaptable for covered and open storage, marshalling, equipment laydown for O&M and future construction phases. Berth pockets were designed to have a minimum depth of 25ft (7.5 metres) in order to allow Lowestoft to accommodate the “next generation of offshore support vessels”, the contractor said.

Energy secretary Ed Miliband with Jess Asato, MP for Lowestoft in ScottishPower Renewables' East Anglia ONE control room in Lowestoft. © Supplied by Scottish Power
Lowestoft, in Suffolk, is the easternmost town in the UK and the port is located close to one of the country’s largest clusters of offshore wind farms. By developing LEEF, ABP hopes to secure the port’s role as a hub for supporting offshore energy, while also boosting its own role as an enabler of the energy transition.

“Ports are a crucial foundation, not just for delivering the energy transition, but also for realising investment and jobs for the UK,” stated ABP’s CEO, Henrik Pedersen.

Wind power company presence at the Port of Lowestoft includes ScottishPower Renewables (SPR), which uses the port as its main operations and maintenance hub for its East Anglia One offshore wind farm. Miliband’s visit to open LEEF included a tour of SPR’s control room for East Anglia One.

SPR is currently expanding its wind power presence in the region. East Anglia One is operational, East Anglia Three is under construction and supply chain is now being put in place for East Anglia Two. The wind farms represent a combined investment of £9b.

“The opening of LEEF significantly strengthens what Lowestoft can offer developers and supply chain alike to help bring clean energy projects like our East Anglia windfarms to life and deliver real and lasting benefits for local people and businesses,” stated SPR’s managing director for offshore, Ross Ovens.

During his visit to the Port of Lowestoft, Miliband also boarded the Grampian Tweed vessel, the latest addition to North Star’s fleet, which arrived in Lowestoft on January 14. The Grampian Tweed is a hybrid electric service operation vessel (SOV) that was designed to support Equinor’s operations at the Dogger Bank offshore wind farm.

The Towns Fund, a government facility for investing in towns as part of a plan to “level up” UK regions, contributed £2.3m towards the development of LEEF. ABP funded the remainder of the project’s costs as part of its programme of investing in its ports, which has totalled around £1b over the past five years. Miliband welcomed LEEF as a private sector investment that he described as a “huge vote of confidence in our mission, supporting economic growth in the region and supporting a new era of clean electricity”.

ABP’s investment programme is set to continue. The organisation said it has a “very significant and highly ambitious” pipeline of major projects, with energy transition infrastructure playing a major role in this. Such infrastructure includes plans to invest over £500m to repurpose the port of Port Talbot, Wales, enabling it to service the floating offshore wind (FLOW) industry. Another planned project is the Immingham green energy terminal, which is aimed at unlocking billions of pounds in investment in green hydrogen, ammonia and carbon capture and storage (CCS) infrastructure.

