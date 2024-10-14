UK National Wealth Fund to ‘turbocharge’ green technology 

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Technology

UK National Wealth Fund to ‘turbocharge’ green technology 

By Jessica Mills Davies
14/10/2024, 5:45 pm Updated: 14/10/2024, 5:46 pm
© NZTCPost Thumbnail

The new National Wealth Fund will boost UK investment in green technology, according to business and trade secretary Jonathan Reynolds.

Speaking on Monday at the government’s inaugural International Investment Summit, Reynolds told investors that the fund will unlock private investment in renewable energy, “turbocharging” the outlook for green technology.

The National Wealth Fund was launched over the summer to invest in eight sectors identified by the government as industries of the future.

Clean energy is core to the UK’s new modern industrial strategy, alongside investment in the creative, defence, digital and technologies, financial services, life sciences and professional and business services industries.

The new wealth fund is expected to mobilise billions of pounds of private investment in these areas, in addition to £7.3 billion that will be allocated through the UK Infrastructure Bank in priority sectors.

The Green Finance Institute advised the government on how to implement the National Wealth Fund as part of a taskforce, which held its first meeting in July, led by Chancellor Rachel Reeves and energy secretary Ed Miliband.

At the time of the fund’s launch, Miliband said: “Our Mission to make Britain a clean energy superpower is about investing in Britain. Our National Wealth Fund will help create thousands of jobs in the clean energy industries of the future to boost our energy independence and tackle climate change.”

Industry

Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s new industrial strategy kicked off with the appointment of Clare Barclay, chief executive of Microsoft UK.

Barclay will chair the government’s new Industrial Strategy Advisory Council, which was set up to create a dialogue with business and unions and advise on industrial policy.

She said in a statement: “As Chair of the Industrial Strategy Advisory Council, I will ensure the Council provides a clear and strong voice on behalf of business, nations, regions, and trade unions, as we invest for the future to ensure that our prosperity is underpinned by robust growth in key sectors right across the country.

“Whilst we fully embrace the industries of today, we must also have a clear plan for future growth, and the Advisory Council will play a central role in shaping and delivering this plan.”

Business Secretary Reynolds said the government’s new industrial strategy will “hardwire stability for investors and give them the confidence to plan not just for the next year, but for the next 10 years and beyond”.

‘Tripartite’ leadership

While speaking at the International Investment Summit on Monday, Reynolds said the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero will be complemented by an expanded government office for investment, providing “powerful” tripartite sponsorship, led by the new minister for investment.

This week the government appointed Poppy Gustafsson, the former co-founder and chief executive of cyber security company Darktrace PLC, to lead the Office for Investment.

Reynolds said the Office for Investment would work hand in hand with other departments.

At the investment summit on Monday, Prime Minister Starmer added that, along with Great British (GB) Energy, the new National Wealth Fund “will accelerate investment in clean power and future technologies”.

He echoed Reynolds who said investment in these sectors will be supported by an expanded Office for Investment led by former DarkTrace executive Gustafsson.

Revolution

While speaking in Guildhall, Starmer said growth was “a shared ambition” between his Cabinet and the private sector.

He said he wants to capitalise on “huge revolutions” in clean energy and to rip up the red tape that has so far blocked projects.

Economic growth will be vital to fundamentally changing the way people live and work and transforming working lives for the better, Starmer said.

“It’s not just that stability leads to growth – though we all recognise that – it’s also that growth leads to stability,” said Starmer, who added that he wants the UK to be “a country that is open for business”.

The new wealth fund, together with recently announced Aberdeen-based energy company GB Energy, “will accelerate investment in clean power and future technologies”, Starmer said.

“We’re building a more strategic architecture for growth; a way for investors to have a much steadier hand on the tiller,” Starmer said, highlighting the role of the National Wealth Fund and GB Energy.

The prime minister described government’s partnership with the private sector as ambitious but “unsentimental; guided by the market” and focused on delivering comparative advantage.

“We give the businesses of this country the best conditions to succeed,” said Starmer, who added: “People want to know Britain can be trusted partner.”

The key test for regulation will be growth and whether it makes the economy more dynamic, according to Starmer.

He vowed to get rid of red tape blocking grid connectors and train lines and other industrial projects, saying, “We will get rid of it,” and adding that the country is “united behind growth: our door is open”.

