Power Moves: Alan Bruce joins Harbour Energy and more

Alan Bruce, former CEO of Ithaca Energy, has joined Harbour Energy’s executive leadership team heading up its technical functions globally.

Writing on LinkedIn, Bruce said: “This is a hugely exciting time to be part of the business, as Harbour is in the process of acquiring substantially all of Wintershall Dea’s upstream assets. Post-completion (which is subject to the usual approvals), we will be one of the world’s leading independent oil and gas companies, with production of around 500 kboepd.”

He added: “I’ve been really impressed by the colleagues I’ve met. I can’t wait to play my part in nurturing and developing the technical communities across Harbour.

“I look forward to meeting and working with my new colleagues over the coming months and to reconnecting with our partners across our joint ventures, regulators and supply chain.”

Bruce stepped down from his role as the head of Ithaca Energy earlier this year after more than two years at the helm.

He led the company through a successful initial public offering and its first year as a listed company.

© Supplied by SSEN Transmission

Peter Peacock has stepped in as the inaugural chair of SSEN Transmission’s first Community Benefit Fund, which launches in September.

The fund aims to deliver over £100m of funding in the future, with community groups able to apply for a share of an initial £2m that is being released from the company’s opening £10m community benefit fund from 1 September.

Peacock, a former Scottish Government Minister and Convener of Highland Council, will chair a panel made up of three independent advisors and a representative from SSEN Transmission, that will assess applications and allocate funding.

His appointment is the first to the panel, with applications being encouraged for the appointment of the remaining members.

Commenting on his appointment, Peacock said: “Funding can be a tool for building wealth within communities, giving power to local people to create new opportunities, meet objectives, and retain local wealth and assets.

“SSEN Transmission’s first Community Benefit Fund will be able to support enterprise and initiatives within communities across the north of Scotland for years to come, helping enable and empower local people to enrich community wellbeing, improving lives and places.

“The independent panel I will chair will bring external experience and expertise that will ensure real impact across the fund’s priority areas. I look forward to engaging with what I anticipate will be many exciting and innovative proposals in the coming years.”

© Supplied by Enerpro.

Graham Alexander has taken up the position of finance director at energy industry-focused construction company Enerpro.

Alexander has over 40 years’ experience, having most recently spent over six years serving as director of SBP Accountants and Business Advisers

He said: “I’m really enjoying supporting the Enerpro journey. Our MD, David, has great ideas about building the company and it’s a perfect – and very satisfying – opportunity for me to apply my experience and know that the knowledge I’m providing is contributing to the company’s growth and continued success.

“Whilst finance director, I also look forward to drawing upon my MSc in leadership development to positively impact upon the overall company ethos, as well as individuals’ progress.”

© Supplied by Odfjell Technology

Michael Muir has been appointed to the role of HVAC operations manager at Odfjell Technology for its projects and engineering (P&E) division in the UK.

This key addition to the P&E team marks a significant step in Odfjell Technology’s ongoing commitment to extending its service offering and strengthening its market presence.

The company sees growth potential within HVAC services contracts to enhance its overall integrated service packages, streamlining operations and increasing efficiency for its customers and potential clients.

Mike has held several key positions during his career and brings a wealth of experience in the oil and gas sector.

He is highly skilled in optimising operations and fostering strategic partnerships, with a focus on leading cross-functional teams to achieve goals while maintaining a focus on efficiency and operations excellence.

Muir commented: “I am excited to be taking on this role as we pursue an ambitious growth strategy to expand Odfjell Technology’s service offerings to the UK market, both onshore and offshore. I am confident that we will successfully enhance our HVAC solutions and deliver exceptional service to our clients.”

Aberdeen-headquartered XL Global Group has recently created three new commercial roles to support its growing range of capabilities across its network of UK facilities.

Graham Ellis will take on the position of general manager of the company’s senior management team in Forfar.

Working closely with group engineering lead Farid Arvani, Ellis takes on responsibility for the evolution and enhancement of the site’s fabrication, machining and assembly.

His background in both commercial and production roles across a number of the group’s strategic industries being a significant factor in the appointment.

Elsewhere within the operation, Robert Walsh joins the business development team in the group’s office in Runcorn, Cheshire.

With a growing number of clients in the northwest of England, and further across the M62 corridor, Walsh’s technical background in instrumentation and process engineering brings further capability and a local presence to the established sales team within the petrochemical, food & beverage, oil & gas and power distribution sectors.

In addition, Stuart McKibben will be based at the headquarters in Blackburn, Aberdeenshire, where he will bring a wealth of experience from a number of roles in the offshore energy sector, both in the North Sea and internationally.

As the sector continues to evolve through the integrations of new technologies, concepts and regulations, McKibben’s awareness and breadth of sales experience along with his technology partnership management capability is highly advantageous.

UK head of sales Graeme Simpson highlighted the importance of the three appointments within the Group’s cultural and commercial ambitions: “We operate in a marketplace where people, and their capabilities are central to the successful fulfilment of our commercial ambitions. As a group, we have some ambitious growth targets.

“Client satisfaction and strong relationships set the foundation upon which we will continue to build on the encouraging forecasts and growth evident across all of the Group’s divisions.”