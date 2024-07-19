Power Moves: Alan Bruce joins Harbour Energy and more

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
uncategorized

Power Moves: Alan Bruce joins Harbour Energy and more

By Michael Behr
19/07/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by Habour EnergyAlan Bruce from Harbour Energy's executive leadership team.

Alan Bruce, former CEO of Ithaca Energy, has joined Harbour Energy’s executive leadership team heading up its technical functions globally.

Writing on LinkedIn, Bruce said: “This is a hugely exciting time to be part of the business, as Harbour is in the process of acquiring substantially all of Wintershall Dea’s upstream assets. Post-completion (which is subject to the usual approvals), we will be one of the world’s leading independent oil and gas companies, with production of around 500 kboepd.”

He added: “I’ve been really impressed by the colleagues I’ve met. I can’t wait to play my part in nurturing and developing the technical communities across Harbour.

“I look forward to meeting and working with my new colleagues over the coming months and to reconnecting with our partners across our joint ventures, regulators and supply chain.”

Bruce stepped down from his role as the head of Ithaca Energy earlier this year after more than two years at the helm.

He led the company through a successful initial public offering and its first year as a listed company.

© Supplied by SSEN Transmission
Chair of SSEN Transmission’s first Community Benefit Fund Peter Peacock.

Peter Peacock has stepped in as the inaugural chair of SSEN Transmission’s first Community Benefit Fund, which launches in September.

The fund aims to deliver over £100m of funding in the future, with community groups able to apply for a share of an initial £2m that is being released from the company’s opening £10m community benefit fund from 1 September.

Peacock, a former Scottish Government Minister and Convener of Highland Council, will chair a panel made up of three independent advisors and a representative from SSEN Transmission, that will assess applications and allocate funding.

His appointment is the first to the panel, with applications being encouraged for the appointment of the remaining members.

Commenting on his appointment, Peacock said: “Funding can be a tool for building wealth within communities, giving power to local people to create new opportunities, meet objectives, and retain local wealth and assets.

“SSEN Transmission’s first Community Benefit Fund will be able to support enterprise and initiatives within communities across the north of Scotland for years to come, helping enable and empower local people to enrich community wellbeing, improving lives and places.

“The independent panel I will chair will bring external experience and expertise that will ensure real impact across the fund’s priority areas. I look forward to engaging with what I anticipate will be many exciting and innovative proposals in the coming years.”

© Supplied by Enerpro.
Enerpro finance director Graham Alexander.

Graham Alexander has taken up the position of finance director at energy industry-focused construction company Enerpro.

Alexander has over 40 years’ experience, having most recently spent over six years serving as director of SBP Accountants and Business Advisers

He said: “I’m really enjoying supporting the Enerpro journey. Our MD, David, has great ideas about building the company and it’s a perfect – and very satisfying – opportunity for me to apply my experience and know that the knowledge I’m providing is contributing to the company’s growth and continued success.

“Whilst finance director, I also look forward to drawing upon my MSc in leadership development to positively impact upon the overall company ethos, as well as individuals’ progress.”

© Supplied by Odfjell Technology
HVAC operations manager at Odfjell Technology Michael Muir.

Michael Muir has been appointed to the role of HVAC operations manager at Odfjell Technology for its projects and engineering (P&E) division in the UK.

This key addition to the P&E team marks a significant step in Odfjell Technology’s ongoing commitment to extending its service offering and strengthening its market presence.

The company sees growth potential within HVAC services contracts to enhance its overall integrated service packages, streamlining operations and increasing efficiency for its customers and potential clients.

Mike has held several key positions during his career and brings a wealth of experience in the oil and gas sector.

He is highly skilled in optimising operations and fostering strategic partnerships, with a focus on leading cross-functional teams to achieve goals while maintaining a focus on efficiency and operations excellence.

Muir commented: “I am excited to be taking on this role as we pursue an ambitious growth strategy to expand Odfjell Technology’s service offerings to the UK market, both onshore and offshore. I am confident that we will successfully enhance our HVAC solutions and deliver exceptional service to our clients.”

Aberdeen-headquartered XL Global Group has recently created three new commercial roles to support its growing range of capabilities across its network of UK facilities.

Graham Ellis will take on the position of general manager of the company’s senior management team in Forfar.

Working closely with group engineering lead Farid Arvani, Ellis takes on responsibility for the evolution and enhancement of the site’s fabrication, machining and assembly.

His background in both commercial and production roles across a number of the group’s strategic industries being a significant factor in the appointment.

Elsewhere within the operation, Robert Walsh joins the business development team in the group’s office in Runcorn, Cheshire.

With a growing number of clients in the northwest of England, and further across the M62 corridor, Walsh’s technical background in instrumentation and process engineering brings further capability and a local presence to the established sales team within the petrochemical, food & beverage, oil & gas and power distribution sectors.

In addition, Stuart McKibben will be based at the headquarters in Blackburn, Aberdeenshire, where he will bring a wealth of experience from a number of roles in the offshore energy sector, both in the North Sea and internationally.

As the sector continues to evolve through the integrations of new technologies, concepts and regulations, McKibben’s awareness and breadth of sales experience along with his technology partnership management capability is highly advantageous.

UK head of sales Graeme Simpson highlighted the importance of the three appointments within the Group’s cultural and commercial ambitions: “We operate in a marketplace where people, and their capabilities are central to the successful fulfilment of our commercial ambitions. As a group, we have some ambitious growth targets.

“Client satisfaction and strong relationships set the foundation upon which we will continue to build on the encouraging forecasts and growth evident across all of the Group’s divisions.”

Recommended for you

Tags