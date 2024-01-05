Ithaca CEO Alan Bruce steps down to ‘pursue new opportunities’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Ithaca CEO Alan Bruce steps down to ‘pursue new opportunities’

By Ryan Duff
05/01/2024, 7:30 am Updated: 05/01/2024, 7:41 am
© Supplied by Wullie Marr/ DC Thomcambo ithaca energy
Outgoing Ithaca Energy CEO Alan Bruce.

Ithaca Energy has shared that its chief executive, Alan Bruce, will be stepping down more than two years after accepting the company’s top job.

Ithaca (LON: ITH) explained that during his tenure Mr Bruce “led the company through a successful IPO [initial public offering] and first year as a listed company.”

After going public in November 2022, under the outgoing boss, Ithaca was promoted to the FTSE 250 directory in March last year.

The firm shared that Mr Bruce “has agreed with the board that he will step down from his role as chief executive officer to pursue new opportunities.”

Alan Bruce said: “I am extremely proud of what Ithaca Energy has accomplished over the past several years, with the Company now established as one of the largest independent operators in the UK.

“Having led the business through its successful IPO, I am leaving with the Company in a strong financial and strategic position.

“I would like to thank all of the Ithaca Energy employees who have been instrumental in the Company’s success to date and wish them well in the future.”

The company’s board will be commencing the search for Mr Bruce’s replacement “as soon as possible and will update the market in due course.”

Until a permanent chief executive is found, Iain Lewis will hold an interim position while continuing his duties as Ithaca’s chief financial officer.

Mr Lewis will be working alongside Gilad Myerson, executive chairman and the company’s leadership team.

Gilad Myerson said: “The Ithaca Energy Board thank Alan for his hard work and strategic insight over the last two and a half years and wish him well for the future.

“The search for a new chief executive officer will start as soon as possible.

“In the meantime, our strong leadership team will continue to manage the business, led by Iain as Interim chief executive officer, working in collaboration with myself and with the support of the Board.”

