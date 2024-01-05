Ithaca CEO Alan Bruce steps down to ‘pursue new opportunities’

Ithaca Energy has shared that its chief executive, Alan Bruce, will be stepping down more than two years after accepting the company’s top job.

Ithaca (LON: ITH) explained that during his tenure Mr Bruce “led the company through a successful IPO [initial public offering] and first year as a listed company.”

After going public in November 2022, under the outgoing boss, Ithaca was promoted to the FTSE 250 directory in March last year.

The firm shared that Mr Bruce “has agreed with the board that he will step down from his role as chief executive officer to pursue new opportunities.”

Alan Bruce said: “I am extremely proud of what Ithaca Energy has accomplished over the past several years, with the Company now established as one of the largest independent operators in the UK.

“Having led the business through its successful IPO, I am leaving with the Company in a strong financial and strategic position.

“I would like to thank all of the Ithaca Energy employees who have been instrumental in the Company’s success to date and wish them well in the future.”

The company’s board will be commencing the search for Mr Bruce’s replacement “as soon as possible and will update the market in due course.”

Until a permanent chief executive is found, Iain Lewis will hold an interim position while continuing his duties as Ithaca’s chief financial officer.

Mr Lewis will be working alongside Gilad Myerson, executive chairman and the company’s leadership team.

Gilad Myerson said: “The Ithaca Energy Board thank Alan for his hard work and strategic insight over the last two and a half years and wish him well for the future.

“The search for a new chief executive officer will start as soon as possible.

“In the meantime, our strong leadership team will continue to manage the business, led by Iain as Interim chief executive officer, working in collaboration with myself and with the support of the Board.”