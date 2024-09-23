Windfall tax could lead to Forties pipeline closing 10 years early, Ineos says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Windfall tax could lead to Forties pipeline closing 10 years early, Ineos says

By Mathew Perry
23/09/2024, 8:05 am Updated: 23/09/2024, 8:05 am
© Bloombergjim ratcliffe europe
Billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, chairman and founder of Ineos Group Holdings Plc.

The operator of the crucial Forties Pipeline System (FPS) has warned it could close 10 years early due to the UK government’s North Sea tax policies.

Ineos Forties Pipeline System chief executive Andrew Gardner told the Telegraph the network may shut down as early as 2030.

The FPS, part of billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos group, handles 29% of UK oil and 30% of its gas, connecting 80 offshore fields to the UK mainland.

Last year, Ratcliffe criticised UK politicians over what he described as a “total lack” of energy policy as flows through the FPS declined by around 40%.

With a nameplate capacity of over 600,000 barrels per day, Ineos acquired the 235-mile long network from BP in a 2017 deal worth around $250 million. At the time flows stood at around 450,000 bpd.

As a mature basin output from the North Sea has been in decline for some time, though data from Offshore Energies UK suggests the fall has accelerated in recent years.

Forties Pipeline System

Speaking to the Telegraph, Gardner said 2017 the company told its customers and workforce it would operate until “2040 or beyond”.

“But if Labour’s tax policy stops our customers offsetting their drilling and other investment costs against tax, then volumes will shrink – and we’re looking at 2030-35 as a more likely end date,” Gardner said.

Vaccine North Sea maintenance © Ineos
The Kinneil terminal forms part of the Forties system.

If Labour follows through on plans to remove investment and capital allowances from the Energy Profits Levy in the October budget, Garner warned the volumes flowing through the FPS would decline faster.

“The fear is that if Labour removes these allowances then annual output declines will accelerate from 5pc to more than 15pc – and the volumes flowing through the [Forties Pipeline System] will shrink even more,” he said.

A spokesperson for Ratcliffe told the Telegraph: “Over the decades the UK has invested billions in North Sea infrastructure – which continues to serve the UK economy, society and the Exchequer extremely well.

“It is unfathomable that Labour’s policies will burn these in a flash. It is throwing away valuable technology along with the skilled workers necessary to meet today’s energy needs and to transition towards a low carbon future.”

