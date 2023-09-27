Ineos’ Ratcliffe decries ‘total lack’ of UK energy policy as Forties flows decline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Pipelines

Ineos’ Ratcliffe decries ‘total lack’ of UK energy policy as Forties flows decline

By Andrew Dykes
27/09/2023, 4:33 pm Updated: 27/09/2023, 5:33 pm
© Energy Voice/Ed ReedPhoto: Energy Voice/Ed Reed
INEOS' Jim Ratcliffe at the launch of the partnership with Mercedes

Ineos chairman Jim Ratcliffe took aim at UK politicians over what he described as a “total lack” of energy policy, as flows through a key North Sea pipeline tail off by some 40%.

The Forties Pipeline System (FPS) is one of the main arteries of UK hydrocarbon infrastructure, transporting about 40% of UK North Sea oil and gas to shore and into the Ineos-led refinery complex at Grangemouth.

With a nameplate capacity of over 600,000 barrels per day, Ineos acquired the 235-mile long network from BP in a 2017 deal worth around $250 million. At the time flows stood at around 450,000 bpd.

However, it now says that over its six years of ownership, oil flows through the system have declined by around 40%, with the company forced to close one of its three processing plants due to lack of demand.

© INEOS
Map of the installations served by the Forties Pipeline System.

As a mature basin output from the North Sea has been in decline for some time, though data from Offshore Energies UK suggests the fall has accelerated in recent years.

‘Punitive’ windfall taxes to blame

Ineos contends the tail-off has been caused by a combination of “punitive windfall taxes and negative signals from politicians” on the future of the North Sea.

In a statement on Wednesday the group’s founder and chairman, Sir Jim Ratcliffe said: “The UK’s total lack of an energy policy is completely irresponsible.

“Whilst the rest of the world is encouraging local oil and gas production, the UK seems intent on destroying it through high taxes and disincentives, making us totally reliant on overseas supplies and losing billions in potential revenue.”

It follows a year of increased scrutiny on the sector as surging but volatile commodity prices drove record profits for oil and gas firms, prompting the UK government to impose a windfall tax on both oil producers and electricity generators.

Ineos blames the energy profits levy (EPL) for a corresponding decline in investment in new North Sea fields, claiming taxes are set so high there is “no cash left for new production.”

The problem is exacerbated by “mixed messages” from politicians over the future of the basin, Ineos said.

Several producers have taken a similar line, with companies such as Harbour Energy blaming the tax for job cuts while EnQuest bosses said it the region was now “completely uncompetitive”.

However the EPL does also include generous rebates for firms investing in new projects and offshore decarbonisation projects between 2022 and its expiry in 2028.

Mr Ratcliffe added: “The rest of the world has understood that we will need oil and gas for the next 30 years and is incentivizing production through sensible taxation.

“The UK is doing the opposite and seems intent on rapidly destroying North Sea production through a mixture of negative comments and punitive windfall taxes.”

The billionaire industrialist has become increasingly vocal on UK policy in recent years, recently claiming the sector was taxed “to death”.

At the time, Ineos said a large chunk of a £1bn FPS upgrade project had been completed since its acquisition, but suggested its full investment was now in doubt.

