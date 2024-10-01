Inch Cape offshore wind project firms up turbine deal with Vestas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inch Cape offshore wind project firms up turbine deal with Vestas

By Michael Behr
01/10/2024, 12:43 pm
© Supplied by VestasAn artist's impression of Vestas' V236-15.0MW turbine, which will be used on the Inch Cape offshore wind farm
An artist's impression of Vestas' V236-15.0MW turbine.

The developers of the Inch Cape offshore wind farm have signed a conditional deal with Vestas (CPH:VWS) to supply turbines for the project.

Vestas will supply, install and commission 72 V236-15.0 MW wind turbines 9.3 miles (15km) off the Angus coast., The contract includes a long-term comprehensive service agreement followed by a tailor-made operational support agreement.

Danish Vestas was previously named as the preferred wind turbine supplier for the project.

However, the deal has still to meet certain contractual conditions to count as a firm and unconditional order in Vestas’ books.

The company has not said where the components for the turbines will be manufactured. Previously, it confirmed plans to build a new wind turbine blade factory in at the Port of Leith, which would make its new design B236 offshore blades, which measure 377ft in length.

Vestas has yet to take a final investment decision on the blade factory, but if approved it would become the first such facility in Scotland.

President of Vestas Northern and Central Europe Nils de Baar said: “Inch Cape will have a significant impact on the UK’s sustainable energy future, and we are proud to stand at the forefront of this transition.”

The 1.1GW Inch Cape offshore wind farm is being developed by ESB and Red Rock Renewables.

Inch Cape project director John Hill said: “When operational, these turbines will deliver more than 5TWh of renewable electricity each year, making a vital contribution to the UK’s energy security and emissions reduction targets.”

Inch Cape’s developers previously signed capacity reservation agreements with a pair of Chinese fabricators, Dajin Offshore Heavy Industry and Guangzhou Wenchong Shipyard Heavy Industry (GWSHI), to make the project’s monopiles.

The developers said that there was nowhere in the UK that could make the components.

Fabrication of the monopiles is due to commence in late 2024 with delivery slated for late 2025, the pair said.

The wind farm will use the renewables hub at the Port of Dundee as its pre-assembly site for turbine blades, towers and nacelles which is expected to take place in 2025.

According to the current state of planning, wind turbine installation is programmed to begin in 2026 and the wind farm is expected to be fully operational in 2027.

