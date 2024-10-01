Inch Cape offshore wind project firms up turbine deal with Vestas

The developers of the Inch Cape offshore wind farm have signed a conditional deal with Vestas (CPH:VWS) to supply turbines for the project.

Vestas will supply, install and commission 72 V236-15.0 MW wind turbines 9.3 miles (15km) off the Angus coast., The contract includes a long-term comprehensive service agreement followed by a tailor-made operational support agreement.

Danish Vestas was previously named as the preferred wind turbine supplier for the project.

However, the deal has still to meet certain contractual conditions to count as a firm and unconditional order in Vestas’ books.

The company has not said where the components for the turbines will be manufactured. Previously, it confirmed plans to build a new wind turbine blade factory in at the Port of Leith, which would make its new design B236 offshore blades, which measure 377ft in length.

Vestas has yet to take a final investment decision on the blade factory, but if approved it would become the first such facility in Scotland.

President of Vestas Northern and Central Europe Nils de Baar said: “Inch Cape will have a significant impact on the UK’s sustainable energy future, and we are proud to stand at the forefront of this transition.”

The 1.1GW Inch Cape offshore wind farm is being developed by ESB and Red Rock Renewables.

Inch Cape project director John Hill said: “When operational, these turbines will deliver more than 5TWh of renewable electricity each year, making a vital contribution to the UK’s energy security and emissions reduction targets.”

Inch Cape’s developers previously signed capacity reservation agreements with a pair of Chinese fabricators, Dajin Offshore Heavy Industry and Guangzhou Wenchong Shipyard Heavy Industry (GWSHI), to make the project’s monopiles.

The developers said that there was nowhere in the UK that could make the components.

Fabrication of the monopiles is due to commence in late 2024 with delivery slated for late 2025, the pair said.

The wind farm will use the renewables hub at the Port of Dundee as its pre-assembly site for turbine blades, towers and nacelles which is expected to take place in 2025.

According to the current state of planning, wind turbine installation is programmed to begin in 2026 and the wind farm is expected to be fully operational in 2027.