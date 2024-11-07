Wood orders investigation into contract write-offs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wood orders investigation into contract write-offs

By Erikka Askeland
07/11/2024, 9:25 am Updated: 07/11/2024, 10:26 am
© Image: Kenny Elrick/DC ThomsonWood Group headquarters in Aberdeen
Wood Group headquarters in Aberdeen.

Wood (LON:WG) has announced a review of its books following write-offs of large scale contracts prompting another share price collapse for the beleaguered energy services group.

Shares fell by over 40% in early trading as markets digested the firm’s admission that actions taken to write off contracts acquired in its £2.2 billion takeover of Amec Foster Wheeler in 2017 are still impacting the firm’s bottom line.

The surprise announcement comes as the firm unveiled “disappointing” results in its third quarter as it attempts to deliver a three-year turnaround strategy.

The firm has faced a number of key challenges since it rebuffed a series of takeover bids, including that from Sidara which caused its shares to slump dramatically in August.

This latest challenge for the Aberdeen-headquartered firm comes following the arrival of chief financial officer Arvind Balan, who joined the firm in April.

Speaking to analysts, Wood chief executive Ken Gilmartin was reluctant to discuss details of the investigation beyond what was revealed in the firm’s third quarter trading update.

Wood CEO Ken Gilmartin. © Supplied by Wood
Wood CEO Ken Gilmartin.

Wood confirmed it has commissioned big four auditor Deloitte to conduct an independent review to determine if the firm needs to restate accounts from prior years.

The review will focus on “reported positions on contracts in projects, accounting, governance and controls” related to a series of “exceptional contract write-offs” the firm announced in its half year in which it unveiled a massive near-$1 billion loss.

The firm said it was sticking to its full year guidance that it would achieve “high single digit growth in EBITDA and net debt to be broadly flat compared to last year”.

However this outlook only stands “before any potential impacts from the independent review”.

Meeting its guidance also depends on completing the sale of EthosEnergy by year end. Wood had initially announced it was selling its “non-core” joint venture with Siemens which it has set up in 2014 to become a “gas turbines giant”. It launched a for-sale sign over the business in January, and agreed a $137 million deal to sell its stake in the Aberdeen-headquartered firm to US-based private equity firm, One Equity Partners.

Wood confirmed the sale of another business, CEC Controls, completed in the quarter raising net proceeds of $30 million.

ethos energy wood © Supplied by EthosEnergy
Ethos Energy headquarters in Aberdeen.

In its statement the firm said: “Following the exceptional contract write-offs relating to the exit from lump sum turnkey and large-scale EPC reported at the half year 2024 results, and in conjunction with the auditor’s ongoing work, the board, in response to dialogue with its auditor, has agreed to commission an independent review to be performed by Deloitte.

“This review will focus on reported positions on contracts in projects, accounting, governance and controls, including whether any prior year restatement may be required.

“An update will be provided as appropriate following its conclusion.

“The results presented in this trading update, and our full year outlook, are before any potential impacts from the independent review.”

