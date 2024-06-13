Aberdeen to get the ball rolling on 50 years of ONS with Gateway event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Events / ONS

Aberdeen to get the ball rolling on 50 years of ONS with Gateway event

By Ryan Duff
13/06/2024, 3:45 pm Updated: 13/06/2024, 4:14 pm
© Supplied by Kami Thomson / DC ThLeif Johan Sevland, President and CEO of the ONS conference in Norway at the Aberdeen Norway Gateway event 2022.
Leif Johan Sevland, President and CEO of the ONS conference in Norway at the Aberdeen Norway Gateway event 2022.

As the energy sector gears up for ONS this August Aberdeen will welcome the event president for the city’s annual Norway business gateway.

ONS is set to return to Stavanger on August 26 to 29 as Scandinavia’s biggest energy showcase celebrates its 50th anniversary.

The annual Aberdeen-Norway Gateway is being held in association with ONS, Invest in Rogaland and Port of Hammerfest at the Macdonald Norwood Hall Hotel next Wednesday.

Keynote speakers will include ONS President and CEO Leif Johan Sevland and Aberdeen Lord Provost Dr David Cameron.

Speaking on the upcoming event ONS president and chief executive Leif Johan Sevland said: “The exhibition, the programme, and the content are extremely good this year, with even more utility value this time.

“Those who come will get something out of it – and quickly. For the Scottish industry, the possibilities are many, and the travel time short, so we hope to see many there.”

During next week’s event in Aberdeen representatives from the Port of Hammerfest, Invest in Rogaland, Energy Transition Zone, Consortiq, Rambase/Hatteland Group, Scandinavian Airlines and Aberdeen International Airport will be in attendance.

ONS conference © Supplied by ONS / Tord F Paulsen
A break dancer near the Var Energi stand at ONS 2022.

Mr Sevland added: “We are also proud of our renewables programme, with a brand-new arena for the net zero market, with its own exhibition hall.

“Additionally, we have further improved the young arena, ensuring even better content aimed at young people than in 2022.

“The ONS+ programme is bigger, and we will transform downtown Stavanger into Northern Europe’s largest dance floor.

“We continue the discussions from ONS to the city centre. There will be relaxed gatherings, political debates, concerts, good food, and social settings in pavilions, nightclubs, and ship decks.”

rosebank equinor © Supplied by ONS/Line Owren Fotog
Norway’s Crown Prince Hakon (right) with Equinor CEO Anders Opedal at the last ONS

ONS is held every two years in Norway and during its last show in 2022, the coordinators welcomed 61,000 delegates.

Over 1,000 speakers and 1,000 stands were involved in the showcase two years ago, which was themed on “Trust”.

Speaking ahead of his event in Aberdeen, Gateway series creator Brett Jackson said: “In the run-up to the 50th ONS, it is important to take stock of the relationship between the north-east of Scotland and Scandinavia and all that it has achieved during a long and fruitful history.

“It also gives us reason to refocus our efforts on the width and depth of future opportunities which exist across many sectors.”

