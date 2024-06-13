Aberdeen to get the ball rolling on 50 years of ONS with Gateway event

As the energy sector gears up for ONS this August Aberdeen will welcome the event president for the city’s annual Norway business gateway.

ONS is set to return to Stavanger on August 26 to 29 as Scandinavia’s biggest energy showcase celebrates its 50th anniversary.

The annual Aberdeen-Norway Gateway is being held in association with ONS, Invest in Rogaland and Port of Hammerfest at the Macdonald Norwood Hall Hotel next Wednesday.

Keynote speakers will include ONS President and CEO Leif Johan Sevland and Aberdeen Lord Provost Dr David Cameron.

Speaking on the upcoming event ONS president and chief executive Leif Johan Sevland said: “The exhibition, the programme, and the content are extremely good this year, with even more utility value this time.

“Those who come will get something out of it – and quickly. For the Scottish industry, the possibilities are many, and the travel time short, so we hope to see many there.”

During next week’s event in Aberdeen representatives from the Port of Hammerfest, Invest in Rogaland, Energy Transition Zone, Consortiq, Rambase/Hatteland Group, Scandinavian Airlines and Aberdeen International Airport will be in attendance.

© Supplied by ONS / Tord F Paulsen

Mr Sevland added: “We are also proud of our renewables programme, with a brand-new arena for the net zero market, with its own exhibition hall.

“Additionally, we have further improved the young arena, ensuring even better content aimed at young people than in 2022.

“The ONS+ programme is bigger, and we will transform downtown Stavanger into Northern Europe’s largest dance floor.

“We continue the discussions from ONS to the city centre. There will be relaxed gatherings, political debates, concerts, good food, and social settings in pavilions, nightclubs, and ship decks.”

© Supplied by ONS/Line Owren Fotog

ONS is held every two years in Norway and during its last show in 2022, the coordinators welcomed 61,000 delegates.

Over 1,000 speakers and 1,000 stands were involved in the showcase two years ago, which was themed on “Trust”.

Speaking ahead of his event in Aberdeen, Gateway series creator Brett Jackson said: “In the run-up to the 50th ONS, it is important to take stock of the relationship between the north-east of Scotland and Scandinavia and all that it has achieved during a long and fruitful history.

“It also gives us reason to refocus our efforts on the width and depth of future opportunities which exist across many sectors.”