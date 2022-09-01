ONS: Stavanger energy conference draws in 61,000 people

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The ONS conference in Stavanger has drawn in a whopping 61,000 visitors, but not quite matched the number of attendees pre-Covid.

Usually a biennial event, Norway’s huge energy gathering hasn’t taken place in person since 2018 due to the pandemic.

Billionaire Elon Musk, Crown Prince Haakon, and the great and the good of oil and gas industry leadership drew in big crowds to the energy industry mecca.

However the visitors did not quite hit pre-Covid heights of 2018 at more than 68,000 visitors.

© Supplied by ONS/ KRAFFTWORK

It comes as eyes turn to Offshore Europe – Aberdeen’s biennial premium showcase – which celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2023.

ONS CEO and president Leif Johan Sevland said: “We are proud and humble to be able to gather so many people again. This time around we have welcomed new industries, brand new companies in a way we have never seen before and it could not make me happier.”

© Supplied by ONS/Line Owren Fotog

Over 1,000 speakers and 1,000 stands were involved in the showcase, which was themed on “Trust”.

Alongside Elon Musk, the opening session set the scene with Crown Prince Haakon, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store and Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy live from Kyiv.

Other speakers included the IEA chief Fatih Birol, Equinor CEO Anders Opedal and TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne.

Sevland added: “We are grateful some of the biggest name in the industry take their time to share insight, inspire us and propose new and actual solutions.”

Key figures ONS 2022

• Total visitors: 61098 people visited ONS 2022

• Exhibition: Over 1000 companies

• ONS Conference: 600 delegates attended the Conference on an average per day

• Centre Court: More than 1800 people attended the sessions over four days

• The Net Zero Markets: 2400 people attended over sessions on hydrogen, CCUS, solar energy and offshore wind.

• Technical Sessions: 1140 people attended sessions over four days.

• Scale-ups: 1000 people attended sessions in the Scale-ups venue

• Young: 2730 registered students, 450 young professionals, 1800 future students (VGS) and 170 middle school students participated at the ONS Young arena.

• Summit: the ONS Summit Meeting gathered more than 75 top leaders and 14 observers from governments, corporations and academia from 18 countries

• International Markets presented by NORWEP: 196 delegates participating in 17 offshore wind workshops and 12 markets sessions. More than 280 B2B meetings.

• ONS+: 7 pavilions, 1500 people participated in the road race “Run for Fun”. The highest level of cell phones registered downtown/bay area (Vågen) was over 28 000 during the ONS Concert Wednesday night.

• Media: 230 journalists from 20 countries were accredited to cover ONS 2022

• Innovation Awards: Wärtsilä Norway and Ruden AS

• Distinguished Service Awards: Dr. Fatih Birol

• Best Stand Awards: Wintersjall Dea for stands 50 square meters or larger, and Safety Tools winner for stands smaller than 50 square meters.

• NPD’s IOR Award: The licenses on the Statfjord field in the North Sea