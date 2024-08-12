Aberdeenshire’s Ashtead Technology opens office in Stavanger

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Events / ONS

Aberdeenshire’s Ashtead Technology opens office in Stavanger

AIM-listed Ashtead Technology said it had plans to further expand its Norwegian team and service offering over the next year.
By Erikka Askeland
12/08/2024, 4:21 pm
© Supplied by Ashtead TechnologyLeft, Jan Bore, ROV tooling technician and right Thomas Pedersen, business development manager for Ashtead Technology in Stavanger.
Westhill-based Ashtead Technology has expanded rapidly completing eight acquisitions in the past seven years.

Subsea technology and services firm Ashtead Technology (AIM:AT) has opened a new equipment rental hub in Norway’s energy capital, Stavanger.

The facility will initially offer a suite of ROV tooling and subsea survey technology.

This expansion follows the acquisition of ACE Winches in 2023,which brought Ashtead its first facility in Stavanger on the quayside, where it offers lifting, pulling, and deployment services. Ashtead splashed out £53.5 million for the Aberdeenshire firm, buying it up from founders Alfie and Valerie Cheyne.

AIM-listed Ashtead Technology said it had plans to further expand its Norwegian team and service offering over the next year.

The Westhill-based business has expanded rapidly completing eight acquisitions in the past seven years. With a headcount of over 600 people and 23,000 items in its technology portfolio it serves its customers from twelve strategic hubs across the globe.

In April the firm revealed group revenues had increased 51% to £110.5m in its 2023 final results, while profit before tax of £27.5m was 69% ahead of prior year (2022: £16.3m). It said its market has “continued to see growth and momentum increase across both offshore oil and gas, and renewables”, while its revenues from renewables grew by 50% in the year.

CEO Allan Pirie said that 2023 saw some headline project delays and cancellations in the offshore wind market, but added the “the industry is still in its infancy and, growth  was never going to be a smooth journey”.

Subsea equipment specialist Ashtead Technology (AIM: AT.) aims to continue its ongoing mergers and acquisition (M&A) strategy after it helped deliver strong results for the company in 2023. © Supplied by Ashtead Technology
Ashtead Technology CEO Allan Pirie.

He added the firm continued to also focus on the subsea oil and gas market.

He said: “2023 has seen a 61% increase in offshore greenfield sanctioning committed capex compared to the average of the previous five years, with many of the projects being sanctioned in Norway and South America.

“Years of under investment in both existing and new developments have caught up with the industry.

“As a source of reliable energy, the offshore hydrocarbon industry will remain a key contributor to global oil and gas production under all probable energy transition scenarios, with continued investment in this industry being critical to supporting the demand for energy. Subsea expenditure will play a significant part in this market.”

Established in 1985, the company made its debut on London’s junior market in 2021 when it had just over 200 employees.

The IPO concluded a successful exit by Saudi investor Arab Petroleum Investments Corporation (APICORP). The Saudi’s UK private equity partner, Buckthorn Partners, said it completed the exit of its investment in Ashtead subsequently in 2023. The duo had first acquired the business in 2016 from another strategic buyer, London-based Phoenix Equity Partners. Phoenix had initially backed a management buyout in 2008 from Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) in a deal worth £98m.

