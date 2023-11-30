Ashtead acquires Ace Winches parent company for £53m

The Aberdeen-headquartered Ashtead Technology has announced the acquisition of the entire share capital of Rathmay Limited, the parent company of ACE Winches.

The north-east subsea equipment rental and solutions provider purchased the firm from its founders Alfie and Valerie Cheyne for a total cash consideration of £53.5 million.

Ashtead says that the deal will be funded by drawing on the group’s “revolving credit facility” and is expected to be materially earnings-enhancing by the end of next year.

The firm announced its strongest-ever results in September with a 57.1% increase in revenues, driven by offshore renewables and offshore oil and gas.

Half-year revenues totalled £49.8m, up 57% on the same period last year, on adjusted pre-tax profits of £14.3m, up 89%.

Ashtead Technology (AIM: AT.) chief executive, Allan Pirie, said: “We are delighted to announce this acquisition.

“ACE Winches is a business we have known for many years and has an exceptional reputation as a go-to provider of lifting, pulling and deployment solutions that is highly complementary to the existing capabilities within Ashtead Technology.”

Ace Winches, a fellow north-east business, supports the installation, inspection, maintenance and repair, and decommissioning of offshore infrastructure.

The firm based at Towie Barclay Works, near Turriff, reported strong financial results in 2022 with pre-tax profits surging to £13.2m, from £4.2m a year earlier.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation rose to £16.1 million, from £7.6m in the previous 12 months, with turnover skyrocketing by 49% to £42m.

Ace said its blockbuster figures were driven by decommissioning activities in Brazil and renewables projects in Europe, the US and Taiwan, as well as new business from existing clients in more traditional energy markets.

Mr Pirie added: “While the business predominantly serves the oil and gas industry, we see a significant opportunity to redeploy the asset base in offshore renewable markets as well as further internationalising our business.

“The transaction serves to reinforce our strategy of expanding our fungible fleet and range of offshore services solutions to meaningfully enhance our customer offering, and in turn grow further market share.

“We look forward to welcoming new colleagues to the Ashtead Technology team and capitalising on the wealth of in-house expertise they will bring to the Group.”

Ace Winches has been asked for comment on the recent deal.