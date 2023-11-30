Ashtead acquires Ace Winches parent company for £53m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Ashtead acquires Ace Winches parent company for £53m

By Ryan Duff
30/11/2023, 7:32 am
© Ross Johnston/Newsline MediaAshtead Technology chief executive Allan Pirie ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - SEPTEMBER 02, 2019: Ashtead Technology Westhill Aberdeen. See Press Release from BIG (Photo by Ross Johnston/Newsline Media)
Ashtead Technology chief executive Allan Pirie ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - SEPTEMBER 02, 2019: Ashtead Technology Westhill Aberdeen. See Press Release from BIG (Photo by Ross Johnston/Newsline Media)

The Aberdeen-headquartered Ashtead Technology has announced the acquisition of the entire share capital of Rathmay Limited, the parent company of ACE Winches.

The north-east subsea equipment rental and solutions provider purchased the firm from its founders Alfie and Valerie Cheyne for a total cash consideration of £53.5 million.

Ashtead says that the deal will be funded by drawing on the group’s “revolving credit facility” and is expected to be materially earnings-enhancing by the end of next year.

The firm announced its strongest-ever results in September with a 57.1% increase in revenues, driven by offshore renewables and offshore oil and gas.

Half-year revenues totalled £49.8m, up 57% on the same period last year, on adjusted pre-tax profits of £14.3m, up 89%.

Ashtead Technology (AIM: AT.) chief executive, Allan Pirie, said: “We are delighted to announce this acquisition.

“ACE Winches is a business we have known for many years and has an exceptional reputation as a go-to provider of lifting, pulling and deployment solutions that is highly complementary to the existing capabilities within Ashtead Technology.”

© Supplied by Ashtead Technology
Directors of Ashtead Technology ring the bell that opens trading on the London Stock Exchange on the day it made its market debut on AIM.

Ace Winches, a fellow north-east business, supports the installation, inspection, maintenance and repair, and decommissioning of offshore infrastructure.

The firm based at Towie Barclay Works, near Turriff, reported strong financial results in 2022 with pre-tax profits surging to £13.2m, from £4.2m a year earlier.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation rose to £16.1 million, from £7.6m in the previous 12 months, with turnover skyrocketing by 49% to £42m.

Ace said its blockbuster figures were driven by decommissioning activities in Brazil and renewables projects in Europe, the US and Taiwan, as well as new business from existing clients in more traditional energy markets.

Mr Pirie added: “While the business predominantly serves the oil and gas industry, we see a significant opportunity to redeploy the asset base in offshore renewable markets as well as further internationalising our business.

“The transaction serves to reinforce our strategy of expanding our fungible fleet and range of offshore services solutions to meaningfully enhance our customer offering, and in turn grow further market share.

“We look forward to welcoming new colleagues to the Ashtead Technology team and capitalising on the wealth of in-house expertise they will bring to the Group.”

Ace Winches has been asked for comment on the recent deal.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts