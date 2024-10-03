THREE60 Energy sees revenue rise by a quarter in 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Finance

THREE60 Energy sees revenue rise by a quarter in 2023

By Michael Behr
03/10/2024, 8:00 am
© Supplied by Three60 EnergyTHREE60 Energy CEO Walter Thain
THREE60 Energy CEO Walter Thain.

Aberdeen-headquartered THREE60 Energy saw its revenue increase by 24% to over £184 million in 2023, driven by strong performance across all service lines.

The company’s financial results for the year ending 2023 saw earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) grow by 26% to over £11.6,, reflecting a significant improvement in operational efficiency and cost management.

According to the company, THREE60 Energy’s growth was driven by a combination of organic and acquisitive growth, establishing two new service lines – subsea and product & project solutions, whilst also growing geographically with expansion into North and South America.

The company continued to grow its portfolio of renewable energy projects, aligning with its long-term sustainability goals and contributing to the global energy transition.

Increased activity in engineering, services and technologies across the energy transition saw 30% of revenues coming from energy transition projects.

In addition to global expansion, THREE60 has seen increased activity across the UK. Headcount has grown, with staff utilising their existing competency in areas such as carbon capture and storage (CCS) and offshore wind, showcasing its commitment to embracing the energy transition.

CEO of THREE60 Energy Walter Thain said: “Our operational and financial performance is testament to the hard work of our teams and the strategic decisions we’ve made over the past few years.

“We have focused on enhancing our service offerings, expanding our global footprint and ensuring operational excellence, to position ourselves as a leader delivering the next generation of energy services.

“Our commitment to delivering innovative and efficient solutions has driven our success. We have created a unique scalable platform for growth and we look forward to delivering an exciting and sustainable future.”

This year saw Three60 Energy secure a multi-million-pound deal with Sumitomo Electric for work on a planned high voltage cable factory near Inverness.

Three60 will supply cable handling equipment for the Sumitomo facility, which is planned for a site adjacent to the Port of Nigg in the Cromarty Firth.

