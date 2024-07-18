Piper Alpha survivor’s safety consultancy born from Grenfell disaster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Piper Alpha survivor’s safety consultancy born from Grenfell disaster

By Ryan Duff
18/07/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by Fortitude - Action BSteve Rae is now dircetor of Fortitude - Action Beyond Compliance, a safety consultancy.
Steve Rae is now dircetor of Fortitude - Action Beyond Compliance, a safety consultancy.

Piper Alpha survivor Steve Rae is spearheading a new consulting venture, which he said came in response to the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower fire.

The former executive director of Step Change in Safety told Energy Voice that after four years in the role, he decided to slow down and focus on consultancy work in the twilight of his career.

This is where Fortitude – Action Beyond Compliance came from, a consultancy that would allow Rae to work at his own rate, even if demand has been higher than he expected.

© Supplied by DCT Media/Jim Irvine
Steve and Maryann Rae

However, the firm started when his wife, Maryann Rae, an HSE professional, was asked to work in response to the Grenfell Tower fires that claimed the lives of 72 people.

“The story behind the formation of action beyond compliance is pretty intense,” Rae told Energy Voice.

“When she [Maryann] was going consulting, she had been offered a position working on the follow up or the fallout from Grenfell.

“Maryann’s background is in health and safety, she didn’t work in the oil business for a long time, and she was going in to do some safety cultural assessments for building sector because they were about to take in safety cases for high-rise buildings as a result of the Grenfell tragedy.”

The City of London skyline is seen behind the remains of Grenfell Tower on June 26, 2017 in London, England.

In 2017 a fire broke out in the 24-storey Grenfell Tower in North Kensington, West London.

In addition to those who died in the blaze, 70 people were injured as 223 people escaped.

Following the disaster, questions were asked about building safety regulations. Then housing minister Michael Gove told parliament in 2023 that the British government was partly to blame for the incident.

He said that regulations were “so faulty and ambiguous that it allowed unscrupulous people to exploit a broken system in a way that led to tragedy.”

This led to the work Maryann Rae took on that formed the couple’s latest venture.

“So she was working as a consultant,” he explained, “but she needed a vehicle to work through, so we said we’d create a company.”

Fortitude – Action Beyond Compliance, the story behind the name

Why pick the name Fortitude – Action Beyond Compliance? For Steve and Maryann Rae this was not a decision that was taken lightly, and they can justify every word in the firm’s title.

Maryann came up with the name ‘Fortitude’, telling Steve that she had settled on it “because fortitude means courageous”.

Rae added: “The action beyond compliance was a pretty interesting discussion for Maryann and I because we both felt that if you set a business up to be compliant, most of the time you might meet that but some of the time you really struggle.

“If you really want to reach compliance, you have to reach beyond compliance, and especially in the safety sector.

“It just became obvious that it should be Action Beyond Compliance because that’s what we both believed in.”

Steve Rae at the Piper Alpha memorial garden in Aberdeen. © Supplied by DCT Media/Kami Thoms
Steve Rae is the chairman of the Pound for Piper Trust.

Having survived the explosion on the Piper Alpha platform over 36 years ago, Rae has dedicated his working life to educating businesses and workers on how to prevent the disaster that killed 167 men from happening again.

Rae has taken to public speaking to share his story, both before and after 7 July 1988, explaining how he found himself on board the Piper Alpha, what led to the explosion and how it impacted him.

He said: “Compliance isn’t good enough because you’ll always just falter, but if you aim beyond compliance, typically you’ll be in a great place.”

Fortitude, ‘It’ll be about what I enjoy doing’

Last year Rae stepped down from his role at Step Change in Safety to focus on less demanding work that he could regulate, which led to him picking up consultancy jobs under the Fortitude banner.

He explained: “I decided I was going to step down from Step Change in Safety because I wanted a better quality of life.

“I was just too busy and I was doing things that I didn’t think motivated me, running a company is a big deal.”

Step Change in Safety 25th-anniversary © Supplied by Ryan Duff
Steve Rae led Step Change in Safety during its 25th-anniversary

Rae added that “looking after staff and P&L [profit and loss]” were not things that he “wanted to spend the last years of my working life on.”

Rae stepped down in what he described as a “controlled manner,” giving the Step Change in Safety board time to find a replacement.

He said that his work with Fortitude will focus on “what I felt I wanted to do”.

Rae added: “It’ll be about what I enjoy doing, which is storytelling, safety leadership, influencing and all the rest of it.”

‘I wouldn’t say I feel retired’

Although he has stepped away from full-time employment, Steve Rae commented: “Wouldn’t say I feel retired.”

He added: “I feel comfortable doing what I’m doing. I’ve still got plenty of time in the week to do things I choose to be, but what it has done is it’s allowed me to do what I feel, at this stage in my career, I want to do.”

Since he started consultancy work, Steve Rae has worked with international firms as well as some that are on his doorstep in Aberdeen.

However, jet setting “was never going to be the intention,” he explained.

“The intention would be to step into an organisation, spend a couple of hours or a day with them, step out. But now I’m travelling for the day, getting there for a day, travelling back for a day. But if that’s the model that works for my clients, that’s what I do.”

Steve Rae © Supplied by Fortitude - Action B
Fortitude – Action Beyond Compliance director, Steve Rae

Trying to keep to the part-time schedule that he has set himself is something that requires management, as Rae explained, “I could be super busy.”

“I am genuinely trying to have what I would call a transition out of working life into retirement and I think my experience in Piper and post-Piper will be something it’s difficult to leave alone.

“Because, if people ask me for help or they want specific coaching or assistance, it’s difficult not to do that.”

He said the reasoning for that is after surviving the Piper Alpha disaster he was “fortunate to be still around to give something back”.

