Leading North Sea safety advocate embarks on new consulting journey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Health, Safety & Environment

Leading North Sea safety advocate embarks on new consulting journey

By Mathew Perry
05/12/2023, 7:00 am
© Supplied by Fortitude - Action BFortitude - Action Beyond Compliance director, Steve Rae
Fortitude - Action Beyond Compliance director, Steve Rae

Leading North Sea offshore workplace safety advocate Steve Rae has announced the next phase of his career after finishing his role at Step Change in Safety.

A survivor of the 1988 Piper Alpha disaster, Mr Rae announced in June he would be stepping down from his role as executive director of the member-led organisation.

Mr Rae will now focus his more than 40 years of professional experience into his new role as director of safety consulting firm Fortitude – Action Beyond Compliance.

After starting his career as an offshore technician, Mr Rae subsequently embarked on a long career as a senior leader and executive within global organisations.

He gained experience in a range of UK and international senior operational, management and presidential roles across engineering, drilling, project management, health and safety, and as a management consultant.

An oil rig silhouetted against a night sky © Supplied by Shutterstock
An offshore oil rig.

A former chair of the North Sea Chapter of the International Association of Drilling Contractors (IADC) and a fellow of the Energy Institute, Mr Rae set up Fortitude alongside his wife Maryann, an HSE professional with cross sector experience.

The company was created in 2020 following the Grenfell disaster to support organisations involved in onshore construction in assessing their safety culture by looking beyond compliance and legislation, encouraging them to “emotionally connect with employees to positively influence safety culture”.

Proactive safety culture

Mr Rae said he will draw on his extensive safety experience in his new role with Fortitude.

“What I experienced on Piper Alpha, the world’s worst offshore disaster, will remain with me always and I feel passionately that it should still sit at the forefront of conversations around safety, offshore and elsewhere, ensuring that a legacy of driving change in attitude and action pervades across the generations,” he said.

“For many companies and individuals there is often a tendency for their approach to safety to become reactive, and this is why it’s so important that we take the time to re-visit and assess our safety culture to ensure proactive measures can be developed and implemented.

“This will assist with ensuring the correct safety mindset is deeply ingrained within corporate DNA.

“Approaching safety with conviction and integrity will undoubtedly enhance any forward-thinking safety journey.”

 

 

 

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts