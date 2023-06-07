Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Oil & Gas

Steve Rae to step down from Step Change in Safety role

By Ryan Duff
07/06/2023, 10:32 am Updated: 07/06/2023, 2:10 pm
© Supplied by Step Change in SafteSteve Rae
Steve Rae, outgoing executive director of Step Change in Safety

Executive director of Step Change in Safety, Steve Rae, is stepping down from his role at the organisation after almost four years at the helm.

Mr Rae will reduce his working time and he will exit the executive director role when a successor is appointed.

He will remain involved with Step Change in Safety as a board member, whilst providing advisory services.

Professional executive recruitment firm GTL Search has been tasked with finding Mr Rae’s successor.

Steve Rae Executive Director of Step Change in Safety
Steve Rae, executive director of Step Change in Safety.

Mr Rae says, “I have been fortunate to have had an incredible tenure at Step Change in Safety, supported by a dedicated support team.

“Over time, the organisation has evolved and adapted to the changing safety needs and challenges faced by the UK energy industry.

“We have responded to adverse situations, embraced new technologies, grown our portfolio of resources and member engagement events.

“Throughout its existence, Step Change in Safety has supported the industry by enabling its workforce to recognise risks and hazards associated with the complex business of producing offshore energy.

“Together with our growing membership, we continue to strive to improve safety through engagement, leadership, and collaboration.”

Step Change in Saftey and the energy transition

Since joining in July 2019, Step Change in Safety has grown its domestic membership base and expanded internationally.

The organisation has also started updating its portfolio of services to meet the needs of its members as they transition into alternative energy production.

Mr Rae added: “As the industry transitions to alternative energy sources, we need to ensure that we take the valuable, and at times hard, lessons learned over the years with us and adopt the same approach.

“Many of our larger member companies are already transitioning into alternative energies and we look forward to assisting them to do so with a mindset of safety first, always.

“I would like to take the opportunity to thank our board and senior leadership team, co-chairs, working groups, focal points and of course our members who continue to engage and help shape our plans, activities, and direction, together.

“I look forward to remaining involved with Step Change at board level and offering my advice within safety leadership and process safety matters.”

25th anniversary

The outgoing executive director was in charge of the company as it celebrated its 25th anniversary.

To mark the occasion, Mr Rae and his team held an event at Aberdeen’s P&J Live and invited its member companies.

personal stories inspire safety © Supplied by DCTMedia
Steve Rae at the Piper Alpha Memorial Garden in Aberdeen

At this event members voted on the most important piece of work Step Change in Safety has produced and the winner was its Remembering Piper Alpha film.

Mr Rae holds the chairman position on the Pound for Piper Trust which is currently working to revitalise the North Sea memorial garden in Aberdeen.

‘Big boots to fill’

Dave Allan, managing director of GTL Search, says, “Anyone who understands the remit of Step Change in Safety, and who knows Steve, will recognise that these are big boots to fill.

“We are looking for an experienced leader with a solid reputation in an industry with exposure to potential major accidents and hazards.

“Expertly informed on safety culture, the successful candidate will be passionate on all matters safety and committed to making the UK Offshore Energy sector as safe as it can be.

“This is a high profile and high impact role operating in a complex stakeholder environment.

“We therefore need a leader who is confident in the public eye, has strong business acumen, high drive and energy, personal stability and standing.”

