Aberdeen’s First Integrated Solutions picks up lift equipment business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Aberdeen’s First Integrated Solutions picks up lift equipment business

The acquisitive Aberdeen equipment rental is on the look out for more deals.
By Erikka Askeland
05/08/2024, 12:01 am
© Supplied by FISMartin Suttie, managing director of First Integrated Solutions (left) and Kevin Chalmers, managing director of Tusk Lifting (right).
Martin Suttie, managing director of First Integrated Solutions (left) and Kevin Chalmers, managing director of Tusk Lifting (right)

First Integrated Solutions (FIS) has completed a seven-figure acquisition of Tusk Lifting.

The Aberdeen equipment rental firm picked up the business from heavy lift specialist Mammoet, part of the Dutch conglomerate SHV Holdings, which also owns retail chain Makro.

The deal expands FIS’ reach – Teesside-based Tusk Lifting has depots in Glasgow, Hull, Liverpool and Middlesbrough.

FIS said the combined business will have a turnover of nearly £20million and employ around 125 people across its five sites, serving customers spanning the construction, manufacturing, oil and gas and renewable energy sectors.

FIS, which is owned by oil tycoon Ian Suttie, reported an £11.7m turnover and a £880,253 pre-tax profit in the year ended 30 April 2023, according to accounts posted at Companies House.

All Tusk Lifting staff have transferred over to FIS. The firm said it is looking to invest an additional £3million over the next five years to ensure it offers “the best and safest equipment at the most competitive rates”.

Last year FIS snapped up offshore waste compactor business, North Sea Compactors, for an another seven-figure sum.

© Supplied by FIS
First Integrated Solutions (FIS) managing director Martin Suttie.

FIS managing director Martin Suttie: “First Integrated has been successful at growing its market share in Aberdeen through continual investment in new equipment and the hard work of our dedicated team.

“By coming together with Tusk Lifting, we will now be able to grow our market share throughout the UK and this deal allows us to diversify the industries which we serve. It also brings additional services to Tusk, allowing it build on its industry-leading lifting business.

“We already share a number of customers throughout the UK and this deal gives us a fantastic platform to grow our market share across multiple sectors throughout the UK.”

He added: “We will continue to look for opportunities to acquire companies which share that ethos and add value, or scale, to the business we are building.”

FIS, established in Aberdeen’s Bridge of Don in 1997, provides lifting equipment, inspection, and equipment sale and rental to the energy sector.

Tusk Lifting managing director Kevin Chalmers said: “This partnership will enable us to innovate faster, serve our clients better and expand our horizons.”

Recommended for you

Tags