First Integrated Solutions acquires North Sea Compactors.

Equipment Rental Specialists, First Integrated Solutions, has further augmented its expertise in the energy, drilling & marine industry with the acquisition of Aberdeen-based, North Sea Compactors, for a seven-figure sum.

North Sea Compactors, founded in 1983, manufacture its own design of heavy-duty, large-capacity, fully pneumatic offshore waste compactors.

The compactors are purpose-built for the tough operating conditions encountered on offshore platforms, FPSOs, drilling rigs and large purpose-built vessels (DSVs, CSVs, Ocean-going dredgers, etc).

They also have comprehensive safety features including a failsafe default in all safety critical conditions and simple controls with short cycle times where waste can be disposed of in less than a minute with the complete compaction cycle unsupervised.

North Sea Compactors have been investing extensively in its new DNV2.7-1/DNVGL-ST-E271 certified compactors and now has the most modern fleet of rental units available in the North Sea, providing exceptional reliability, efficiency and convenience for operators.

Only taking up 1.8m x 1.7m of scare deck space (plus a run-out area for bag changes).

The compactor bags are made from flame-retardant woven polypropylene and have a safe working load of 1250kg.

The large-capacity waste skip holds approximately 1.25 tonnes of compacted waste.

Reduction in the volume of offshore waste by compaction offers several operational benefits, including lower container hire and handling costs, fewer container movements to/from an installation and a quicker and more secure method for deck crew to dispose of waste into a fully enclosed compactor unit.

In the case of vessels, our compactors offer the additional operational flexibility of being able to discharge full waste bags during any port call rather than accumulating waste onboard.

In addition, they provide the added flexibility of having sufficient capacity to support variable POBs according to the crewing demands associated with different offshore projects (i.e. crew only or crew plus a full dive support team or engineering workforce).

A further key benefit of waste compaction is the reduction in overall CO2e emissions due to the significant reduction in offshore container movements and truck miles from the quayside to the waste processing centre and back into storage.

As we all focus on the challenge of achieving Net Zero, we expect these benefits to become more front-and-centre in the selection of all types of equipment.

First Tech chairman and managing director, Martin Suttie, said: “We are excited to continue to cultivate the products and services we can offer to our customers through this acquisition.

“It also allows us the opportunity to interact with new customers to First Integrated. We are particularly attracted in the ability to reduce the amount of transportation required offshore, which aligns with our aims of providing safer, more efficient, and environmentally friendly solutions.

“Simon and his team at North Sea Compactors, provide equipment for rental that is new, modern and operates like new every time, which also coincides well with our ethos at First Integrated.”

North Sea Compactors managing director, Simon Mackay, said: “We are delighted to join First Integrated Solutions with which we share the same commitment to excellence in terms of the quality of the equipment and service solutions we bring to market.

“North Sea Compactors has also been investing heavily in its rental fleet to provide exceptionally reliable equipment designed to meet the specific operational challenges faced by offshore users.

“We look forward to further developing our product and service offering by utilising the expertise and resources of the enlarged company group to provide safer, more cost-effective and environmentally sustainable solutions for our customers.”