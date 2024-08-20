Continued delayed operator payments create ‘a master-slave relationship’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Continued delayed operator payments create ‘a master-slave relationship’

By Ryan Duff
20/08/2024, 7:00 am
More than one-fifth of invoices were paid late in 2023.

In 2023 more than a fifth of invoices sent to oil firms were paid late, continuing a “master-slave relationship” between operators and supply chain, according to unions.

Despite figures improving compared to the previous year, 22% of invoices sent to operators in 2023 were paid after 30 days.

As a result, unions have claimed operators are continuing “a master-slave relationship” as firms squeeze “smaller contractors that have a tight cashflow.”

UK regulator, the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA), shared that 78% of the roughly 430,000 invoices received in 2023 were paid within 30 days.

In 2022, this figure stood at 75% of 477,000 invoices.

Unite the Union regional officer John Boland told Energy Voice: “This has been an ongoing problem for years.

“Operators delay payments as long as they can, and it does make difficulties – particularly for smaller contractors that have a tight cashflow.

“Unfortunately, most of them are reluctant to raise the issue as they fear it will affect them getting new work, thus it stops them developing new projects, and, in turn, slows down work in the whole industry.”

Unite the Union regional officer John Boland. Supplied by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Trade body Offshore Energies UK drew attention to this issue recently when its chief executive David Whitehouse opened the organisation’s Share Fair event in Aberdeen.

David Whitehouse told attendees: “At a very basic level, we must make sure we pay our bills on time.”

Boland added: “I know some work has been done by OEUK to try and improve the situation and working relationships between operators and contractor companies, but it is still very much a master-slave relationship.”

‘Delayed payments have a knock-on effect further down the supply chain’

In response to the latest figures, OEUK supply chain manager Graham Rafferty said: “Prompt payment is fundamental to sustaining healthy cash flow throughout the supply chain, and essential to small to medium enterprises (SMEs) looking to grow their business.

“OEUK’s Supply Chain Principles state that organisations buying goods and services should strive towards supporting 30-day payment terms and we regularly assess progress to identify ways to drive further improvements.”

The NSTA has the remit to track operators, but not other firms doing business with the UK supply chain.

Graeme Rafferty, OEUK Supply Chain manager. Supplied by OEUK.

An NSTA spokesperson commented on the most recent statistics: “While we are encouraged that the proportion of invoices paid within 30 days has increased again, the overall total is down.

“As such, we will continue to press operators to support their suppliers by making payments quickly.

“Delayed payments have a knock-on effect further down the supply chain – creating uncertainty and slowing down investment in equipment and skills by service companies.”

In 2021, then NSTA chief executive Andy Samuel said that the regulator was “happy” to step in and look through the data in the most “egregious” of late payments.

Since then, the percentage of delayed payments has dropped year-on-year.

Rafferty added: “Sharing good practice is an effective way to achieve this and the Procure to Pay guidelines we developed with our members support consistency in managing payment processes and help ensure on-time payment to suppliers.”

