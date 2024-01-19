‘Astonishing’: A quarter of UK North Sea invoices paid late, NSTA confirms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

‘Astonishing’: A quarter of UK North Sea invoices paid late, NSTA confirms

By Ryan Duff
19/01/2024, 6:30 am Updated: 19/01/2024, 9:31 am
© Supplied by DCT Media.The NTSA has shared that 25% of UKCS invoices were paid late in 2022.
The NTSA has shared that 25% of UKCS invoices were paid late in 2022.

More than 100,000 invoices issued to UK operators in 2022 took more than 30 days to be paid, according to the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA).

The figures, the latest available, show 477,000 invoices were received in 2022, with 25% paid late, compared to 475,000 the prior year when 29% took more than a month.

A spokesperson said for the NSTA, which is currently gathering 2023 data, said “there is still plenty of room for improvement” and will continue to press “lagging operators”.

Unions slammed the figures as “shocking and astonishing in equal measure”.

It follows disappointing results from 2021, then NSTA chief executive Andy Samuel said that the regulator was “happy” to step in and look through the data in the most “egregious” of late payments.

‘Operators still choose to ignore the guidelines and abuse their power’

Unite the Union’s regional officer, John Boland told Energy Voice that inconsistent payment times has been an “ongoing issue” and can impact continuity of employment for those working for smaller supply chain firms.

He said: “This has a major impact on supply chain companies, particularly smaller companies, and slows down any new projects.

“The knock-on effect to this, is a lack of continuity of employment for the workforce, and we have a continuous cycle of redundancies and rehiring, which is detrimental to both employers and the workforce.”

Mr Bolland was not the only Union representative to voice concern, with RMT’s national secretary, Darren Procter, describing the news as “shocking and astonishing in equal measure!”

Mr Procter continued: “This industry appears unable to learn from the errors of their past and their actions put the sustainability of our supply chain at risk.”

The RMT national secretary claimed that operators were abusing their power by “putting many contractors at risk.”

He explained: “Since the early 1990’s the issue of payment delays have dogged the sector, in fact, it was as a consequence of operator actions that the ‘supply chain principles’ were established in the early 90’s and subsequent versions have been rolled out since over the 30 years since they were first established.

“Despite this, the operators still choose to ignore the guidelines and abuse their power, putting many contractors at risk.”

Mr Procter called for energy operators to “get their houses in order” in an effort to support the UK’s domestic supply chain.

‘There is still plenty of room for improvement’

The UK regulator told Energy Voice that 477,000 invoices were received in 2022, compared to the 475,000 issued to operators in 2021.

The year previous 29% of invoices sent to operators were paid late, this figure has since dropped, and the UK regulator is gathering data for 2023 while working on its UKCS Stewardship Survey.

The NSTA issued a warning to the industry following the disappointing figures displayed in its 2021 findings and there’s been some increase in payments being made on time. However, a spokesperson said: “There is still plenty of room for improvement.”

Following disappointing results from 2021, then NSTA chief executive Andy Samuel said that the regulator was “happy” to step in and look through the data in the most “egregious” of late payments.

An NSTA spokesperson said: “The increase in the number of invoices paid within 30 days in 2022 is encouraging. However, there is still plenty of room for improvement and the NSTA will continue to press lagging operators to support their suppliers by making payments quickly.”

Prompt payments are necessary for smaller supply chain firms as inconstant cashflows can impact their ability to pay bills and staff wages.

Keeping Supply Chain Principles up to date

Trade body Offshore Energies UK’s supply chain manager Graeme Rafferty explained that: “Prompt payment is crucial to sustaining healthy cash flow throughout the supply chain, particularly for SMEs.”

Mr Rafferty explained the trade body’s Supply Chain Principles outline that purchasing organisations should strive towards supporting 30-day payment terms.

He added: “We regularly assess industry’s payment performance, and our 2022 biennial Working as One survey revealed that many supply chain businesses face pressures with extended payment terms and the late payment of invoices, and we’ll be assessing progress in this area when we publish the 2024 survey results later this year.

“Working with members, OEUK has developed Procure to Pay good practice guidance to support companies in achieving consistency in managing payment processes and ensure on-time payment to suppliers, and we’ll be publishing these imminently.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts