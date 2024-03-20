‘We must pay our bills on time’: OEUK boss calls for end to North Sea delayed payments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

‘We must pay our bills on time’: OEUK boss calls for end to North Sea delayed payments

By Ryan Duff
20/03/2024, 10:02 am
© Supplied by Euan DuffOEUK CEO David Whitehouse delivers the opening address at 2023 Sharefair.
Trade body Offshore Energies UK has urged its members to pay bills on time to support the country’s supply chain.

At the group’s Share Fair in Aberdeen chief executive David Whitehouse told attendees: “At a very basic level, we must make sure we pay our bills on time.”

The latest data from the UK regulator, the North Sea Transition Authority, showed that in 2022 more than 100,000 invoices that were issued to operators were paid late.

It is understood that invoices issued to supply chain firms also form part of the issue, however, there is a lack of data regarding this.

This followed disappointing results from 2021, then NSTA chief executive Andy Samuel said that the regulator was “happy” to step in and look through the data in the most “egregious” of late payments.

The figures show 477,000 invoices were received in 2022, with 25% paid late, prompting concern from trade unions.

Unite the Union’s regional officer, John Boland told Energy Voice in January that inconsistent payment times have been an “ongoing issue” and can impact continuity of employment for those working for smaller supply chain firms.

He explained: “The knock-on effect to this, is a lack of continuity of employment for the workforce, and we have a continuous cycle of redundancies and rehiring, which is detrimental to both employers and the workforce.”

OEUK’s David Whitehouse called attention to this and instructed firms to “balance risk and reward in our tendering.”

Mr Whitehouse told delegates: “We must make sure that our tendering processes are efficient and that they are open to real innovation.”

Event attendees heard that despite the industry facing “political winds that we need to address,” these measures are achievable and something that OEUK monitors and aims to improve through its Supply Chain Principles.

Mr Whitehouse added: “Supply chain companies are no doubt the backbone of the UK offshore energy industry.”

Following the improved, yet still disappointing, results last year, an NSTA spokesperson said earlier in the year “there is still plenty of room for improvement” and it will continue to press “lagging operators”.

It is understood that data for 2023’s invoice payments will be shared by the regulator later in the year.

‘Astonishing’: A quarter of UK North Sea invoices paid late, NSTA confirms

