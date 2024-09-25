Peterson Energy Logistics reports powerful 2023 results

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Peterson Energy Logistics reports powerful 2023 results

By Erikka Askeland
25/09/2024, 3:00 pm
The firm, part of the Netherlands-based Royal Peterson and Control Union (RPCU), said there was a significant growth in its operations in Edzell and Shetland.

Aberdeen’s Peterson Energy Logistics grew its footprint in the renewable energy and nuclear sector which powered growth in turnover and profits last year.

The firm, part of the Netherlands-based Royal Peterson and Control Union (RPCU), said there was a significant growth in its operations in Edzell and Shetland, driven by renewables and decommissioning projects alongside its traditional clients in the oil and gas sector.

Its 2023 results includes “significant” revenue from a contract supporting Vestas in the onshore development of the Viking Wind Farm in Shetland, where its team provided offloading, storage, and transportation services for 103 onshore wind turbines from its base in Lerwick. The contract was successfully competed in the first half to the year.

In the second half, Peterson said it signed “five plus year” contracts with two operators which added 80,000 marine tonnes to its Aberdeen operations and saw the appointment of 40 staff. Overall the division employs more than 850 people globally

It also signed contract extensions with nuclear site operator, Sellafield, and pointed to “significant work” undertaken for an energy operator in the East Irish Sea, as well as with SSE Renewables for the Dogger Bank C and Sofia Wind Farms.

Peterson Energy Logistics board directors L to R: Chris Coull, Steef Ritzema, Christine Dodds, Keith Dawson, Sarah Moore, Jason Hendry, Jaye Deighton, Maarten Spiljard, Andrew Ellis, Steven Burns.

The firm reported revenues of €280million (£234m) in the year to the end of December 2023, up from €276m in the prior year. It said EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) was €10m, an increase of 36% year-on-year from €7.2m.

Sarah Moore, chief executive of Peterson Energy Logistics, said: “The 2023 results reinforce the direction for our business and inform our ambitions, as well as position in the marketplace.

“As a tier-one supply chain company and leading provider of third and fourth-party logistics services, as well as digital and consultancy solutions, we are committed to working with our operator clients as they journey through the energy transition, delivering market-leading solutions to support them, while growing our footprint in the renewables and nuclear sectors.”

Peterson chief executive Sarah Moore.

She added: “These strong figures and bold approach represent a story of an empowered, informed, innovative, and committed team being led by a board of directors who are seriously focussed on operational and safety excellence, high standards of customer satisfaction, and futureproofing our business.”

