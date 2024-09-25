Peterson Energy Logistics reports powerful 2023 results

Aberdeen’s Peterson Energy Logistics grew its footprint in the renewable energy and nuclear sector which powered growth in turnover and profits last year.

The firm, part of the Netherlands-based Royal Peterson and Control Union (RPCU), said there was a significant growth in its operations in Edzell and Shetland, driven by renewables and decommissioning projects alongside its traditional clients in the oil and gas sector.

Its 2023 results includes “significant” revenue from a contract supporting Vestas in the onshore development of the Viking Wind Farm in Shetland, where its team provided offloading, storage, and transportation services for 103 onshore wind turbines from its base in Lerwick. The contract was successfully competed in the first half to the year.

In the second half, Peterson said it signed “five plus year” contracts with two operators which added 80,000 marine tonnes to its Aberdeen operations and saw the appointment of 40 staff. Overall the division employs more than 850 people globally

It also signed contract extensions with nuclear site operator, Sellafield, and pointed to “significant work” undertaken for an energy operator in the East Irish Sea, as well as with SSE Renewables for the Dogger Bank C and Sofia Wind Farms.

The firm reported revenues of €280million (£234m) in the year to the end of December 2023, up from €276m in the prior year. It said EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) was €10m, an increase of 36% year-on-year from €7.2m.

Sarah Moore, chief executive of Peterson Energy Logistics, said: “The 2023 results reinforce the direction for our business and inform our ambitions, as well as position in the marketplace.

“As a tier-one supply chain company and leading provider of third and fourth-party logistics services, as well as digital and consultancy solutions, we are committed to working with our operator clients as they journey through the energy transition, delivering market-leading solutions to support them, while growing our footprint in the renewables and nuclear sectors.”

She added: “These strong figures and bold approach represent a story of an empowered, informed, innovative, and committed team being led by a board of directors who are seriously focussed on operational and safety excellence, high standards of customer satisfaction, and futureproofing our business.”