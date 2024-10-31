Shell reveals another shareholder boon on $6 billion quarterly profit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Shell reveals another shareholder boon on $6 billion quarterly profit

By Erikka Askeland
31/10/2024, 7:33 am
© Supplied by Sevan SSPShell's Penguins FPSO in the North Sea.
Shell (LON:SHEL) unveiled a better-than expected $6 billion (£4.6bn) profit and another investor-pleasing buyback on the back of an increase in gas production.

The energy major said itlatest quarterly results reflected lower refining
margins, lower realised oil prices and higher operating expenses but that these were offset by “favourable tax movements” and higher gas volumes.

A separate announcement confirmed a $3.5 billion share buyback programme

Total distributions in the quarter amounted to $5.7 billion, taking in the buy back alongside $2.2bn paid out to shareholders in the form of dividends, which remained unchanged.

Shell chief executive Wael Sawan hailed “another set of strong results” and the 12th consecutive quarter in which  the firm has handed cash back to its shareholders worth more than $3bn.

He said: “We continue to deliver more value with less emissions, whilst enhancing the
resilience of our balance sheet.”

© QatarEnergy
Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, Minister of State for Energy Affairs and president and CEO of QatarEnergy, and Shell CEO Wael Sawan sign an LNG supply contract.

Overall Shell has amassed $20bn in adjusted earnings in the nine months of 2024 compared to $20.9bn the prior year.

Shell revealed its results for the quarter in the wake of Labour’s first budget which confirmed an extension and a rise in the energy profits levy (EPL) on UK oil and gas firms to  78% and removal of the 29% investment allowance. Even though Chancellor Rachel Reeves the retention of a 100% first-year capital allowance and a 66% decarbonisation allowance, the tax hikes prompted bloodcurdling warnings of its effects on the North Sea industry.

However Shell has been focused on growing its international business. It pointed to moves strengthen its LNG business, following acquisition of Pavilion and its entry into the Ruwais LNG partnership in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Sawan, who took the helm of the energy firm at the start of 2023, brushed off previous concerns that margins would be affected.

Shell along with BP (LON:BP) had previously warned of a slump in profit margins at their oil refining businesses – major parts of the firms’ overall income streams – earlier this month.

Analysts at Jefferies had expected Shell to post a 14% decline in net income for the third quarter, versus the same period last year, coming in at $5.4 billion, a consensus view.

