Oil driller Borr sees wave of shallow-water rigs retiring

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Americas / Rigs & Vessels

Oil driller Borr sees wave of shallow-water rigs retiring

By Bloomberg
16/08/2024, 6:59 am
© Supplied by Prospect13The Borr Ran jack-up drilling rig.
The Borr Ran jack-up drilling rig.

Offshore oil contractor Borr Drilling Ltd. (NYSE:BORR) expects almost a third of the world’s fleet of shallow-water rigs to be retired in the coming years because of their age, leading to higher daily leasing rates.

Drilling near the shore in water that’s less than about 400 feet deep requires a special rig that extends its legs down to the seashore, holding the drilling platform above the water. And 30% of the market for these so-called jack-up rigs is more than 35 years old, Patrick Schorn, chief executive officer for Borr, said in an interview.

Of the roughly 102 million barrels a day of global oil production, about 20% comes from shallow-water drilling, Schorn said. It’s an often overlooked market compared to deepwater drilling, which commands higher day rates and takes much longer to see initial production. Borr, with its fleet of two dozen rigs, is one of the world’s biggest suppliers of modern, shallow-water drilling gear. Its rigs average 7 years in age, Schorn said.

© Borr Drilling
Borr Drilling’s Gunnlod jackup rig.

“Real pain in this business is going to be high day rates,” said Schorn, who began his career at SLB in 1991 before leaving to run Borr in 2020. “We can argue about whether it happens this year or next year, but at a certain moment, these very old units are going to fall off a cliff, and that’s going to create quite a bit of issues.”

After years of being one of the worst performing sectors of the global oil market, offshore drilling is experiencing a renaissance as higher crude prices push producers out to sea again. Borr on Wednesday posted earnings of 12 cents per share that missed expectations while reporting adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization that surpassed analysts’ estimates. The company said it’s expecting increased day rates for its rigs next year to lead to greater cash flow.

The company’s US listed shares rose 4.4% to $6.78 at 2:59 pm in New York.

Recommended for you

Tags