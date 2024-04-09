Borr Drilling secures over $150m in rig contracts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Borr Drilling secures over $150m in rig contracts

By Michael Behr
09/04/2024, 9:59 am Updated: 09/04/2024, 10:14 am
© Borr DrillingBorr Drilling common shares

Bermuda-registered Borr Drilling has received $158.6 million of rig contract commitments from unspecified operators.

The deals cover three of the company’s jack-up rigs – the Prospector 1, a 400-foot vessel launched in 2013; the Gunnlod, which was launched in 2018 and also measures 400 feet, along with an undetermined third rig.

The commitments total 820 days and the value of the contracts include mobilisation and demobilisation compensation.

Of Borr Drilling’s three deals, the first covers multiple contracts in the North Sea, totalling 250 days of backlog that commenced in March 2024.

Prospector 1 received a short-term contract extension for its work in the North Sea in 2023, but the group’s chief executive Patrick Schorn warned that the North Sea is currently “experiencing lower day-rate levels than the rest of the world”.

He said that the vessel would likely seek “favourable long-term commitments” elsewhere.

The second deal covers a one-well commitment in Southeast Asia, with an anticipated duration of 90 days, that will commence in May 2024.

Valeura Energy previously signed up Borr Drilling’s The Mist jack up for a 12-month job off southern Thailand.

Finally, an undisclosed customer has issued a firm and binding Letter of Award for a campaign expected to commence between the fourth quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2025, with an estimated duration of 480 days.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts