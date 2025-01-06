Dutch and Norwegians cashing in on wind and cable ship boom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Europe / Rigs & Vessels

Dutch and Norwegians cashing in on wind and cable ship boom

By Jeremy Cresswell
06/01/2025, 7:00 am Updated: 06/01/2025, 7:14 am
© Supplied by Concordia DamenConcordia Damen's Rotra ship design.
Concordia Damen's Rotra ship design.

2024 ended on a high at Concordia Damen, with the Dutch shipbuilding group reaching the roughly halfway stage in the design, build and delivery of two 550ft (167.5m) roll–on–roll–off wind turbine systems carriers for fellow Dutch company Amasus, with delivery of the first sister expected later this year (2025).

The Rotra Futura and Rotra Horizon are being built at the Jiangsu Zhenjiang Shipyard in China, with the Futura launched late November.

The design of the Rotra Futura and Rotra Horizon builds on the previous vessels in the Rotra concept, the Rotra Mare and Rotra Vente, which were also developed by Concordia Damen, and have been successfully operating since 2016.

The two further members of the class are being equipped with the latest generation of larger, heavier turbines.

Ro/Ro vessels are commonplace, but few are this sophisticated. Their cargo ramp system coupled with a trio of Liebherr cranes will enable turbine blades to be stowed in three tiers, providing greater flexibility in loading methods and cargo configurations.

The aerodynamic and hydro-optimised hull design, combined with a low-resistance coating system is expected to help reduce fuel consumption.

The main propulsion will be Wartsila-based and optimised to consume 15% less fuel and deliver a smaller CO2 emissions footprint than current standards demand.

Meanwhile, Ulstein of Norway has delivered the windfarm construction service operation vessel (CSOV) Olympic Notos to Olympic Subsea, which is a well-known Norwegian brand in the North Sea oil and gas industry.

There are high expectations from this vessel in terms of economy/environmental performance based on experience with in-service sister.

Olympic Boreas, which Ulstein reports has been operating with a “close to a 50% reduction in fuel consumption compared to other CSOVs”.

According to Olympic’s chief commercial officer Glenn Erik Valø, this is important from both a sustainability and commercial perspective, given that the scheduled implementation of the EU Emissions Trading System (EU ETS) for offshore vessels from 2027 will lead to higher fuel-related costs for vessels running on conventional fuels due to the need to compensate for emissions.

These are the first CSOVs to employ Ulstein’s proprietary TWIN X-STERN system, with four main thrusters fore and aft in a symmetrical dual-stern (double-ended) hull, allowing uber-flexible operability in dynamic positioning (DP2) mode.

As a result, the Boreas was recently dubbed “the four-wheel drive of the sea”.

This 4×4 arrangement is complemented by diesel-electric propulsion with variable speed, hybrid battery power, energy storage and smart energy management to maximise fuel efficiency.

The CSOVs are also equipped with a shore power connection for emission-free port operations and battery recharging, otherwise known as “cold ironing”.

They also have space for extra battery capacity, enabling future full-electric operation once the necessary infrastructure becomes available at sea.

Based on the workhorse Ulstein SX222 design, the 89.6m sisters are intended to serve both offshore wind and oil and gas clients. They offer accommodation for 126 people in 91 cabins.

Each is equipped with a heave motion-compensated gangway system for efficient transfer of personnel and cargo at variable landing heights.

Cable Layer

© Supplied by Salt Ship
Salt Ship’s latest cable lay design.

Elsewhere in Norway, Salt Ship Design has been selected as the designer for the world’s largest cable-laying vessel (CLV), which has been commissioned by Penta-Ocean, a Japanese company based out of Singapore.

The vessel, which will support the Japanese offshore wind market, is being built by the PaxOcean Group of Singapore.

The ship is due for delivery in early 2028 and has been designed to be ready to burn methanol fuel, backed by a battery energy storage system.

It will be fitted out to handle cable laying and burial for bottom-fixed and floating offshore wind farms, as well as submarine direct current transmission cables.

Key features of the design include:

  • Two 5,000-ton cable carousels (10,000t total capacity) for large wind farms.
  • Advanced trenching and cable burial systems utilising the latest ROV and trencher technology from SMD (UK).
  • High-precision ClassNK DPS2 dynamic positioning system with seven thrusters (16,000kW output).

Conversion

© Supplied by Vard
The Vard built IT Infinity.

Finally, and still in Norway, shipbuilder Vard has delivered the IT Infinity to International Telecom Marine SRL after conversion from a platform supply vessel to cable-layer for the telecommunications sector.

Built at Vard Brattvaag and delivered to Volstad Maritime in 2008 as the Volstad Princess, the ship was bought by SD Standard Drilling in 2017, before it was sold to IT in 2021 and renamed “IT Infinity”.

The transformation covered:

The addition of new accommodations for 32 people required approximately 550 tons of steel, plus the installation and integration of a suite of cable equipment and associated systems.

This included a 60-ton A-frame, 25-ton cable drum engine (CDE), 20-ton linear cable engine (LCE), MD3 cable plough system, remotely operated vehicle (ROV), Fiber optic cable testing and jointing equipment and upgrade of the ship’s station keeping system to a fully operational DP2 Class approved positioning system.

