CSOVs to the fore

The CSOV scene is increasingly busy with a newbuild at Damen Shipyards and a German-Norwegian joint-venture are a focal point.

First off, Damen Shipyards with CMB.TECH and its subsidiary Windtech have celebrated the launch of the first of six strikingly liveried CSOVs (commissioning service operation vessels).

Slipping the Windcat Rotterdam into her element marks the inauguration of Windcat’s ‘Elevation Series’ of so-called future-proof CSOVs designed in collaboration with parent CMB.TECH, a specialist in hydrogen fuelling technology for small ships and ammonia for large ships.

The launch took place at Ha Long Shipyard in Vietnam, where Damen is constructing all six sisters. The Windcat Rotterdam is scheduled for delivery in Q2 next year.

Damen, Windcat and CMB.TECH first announced their intention to develop and build a family of offshore wind farm support vessels together back in 2022.

After an initial contract for two ships, Windcat increased the order to six vessels, with the most recent being signed in the summer.

Windcat’s MD Willem van der Wel said at the launch: “We have been working with Damen towards this day for some years now and to see the first CSOV glide into the water was truly a special moment. We look forward to introducing this game-changing vessel to the world next year.”

Compared to earlier windfarm support vessel designs, this distinctively 87m Damen-style CSOV is claimed to represent advances in efficiency, performance and comfort; and to offer best-in-class offshore performance, with “various new technologies on board to achieve this”.

As configured for Windcat, the design can accommodate up to 120 POB (persons on board) and operate in-farm for up to 30 days at a time.

Damen says particular attention has been given to provide offshore personnel with the most comfortable conditions to live and work during their time on board.

Again according to Damen: “The hybrid-electric propulsion system coupled with an efficient power distribution system means that there will be no need to run a backup diesel generator and the vessel will never use more power than necessary.

“And we have optimized the thruster configuration, enhancing the dynamic positioning during transfer operations. All-in-all, we expect innovations like these to add up to substantial reductions in fuel consumption and, therefore, emissions.”

Because of CMB.TECH’s dual-fuel hydrogen technology, all six vessels will be able to use hydrogen as a fuel, stepping up its use as the H2 market develops.

Windcat has been a provider of crew transfer services to the offshore wind industry for more than 20 years.

The company owns and operates a growing fleet of almost 60 crew transfer vessels; with the six CSOVs joining the fleet next year on.

Windcat’s owner, CMB.TECH is a part of the Belgian group Euronav headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

Joint venture to produce new CSOVs

Moving on, Diana Shipping-backed Windward Offshore has decided to team with Stödig to manage a new fleet of four CSOVs.

Windward Offshore is a German start-up that is forming a joint venture with Norway’s Stödig Ship Management to run its new fleet.

According to Windward, the partnership marks a “significant milestone”, ensuring operational excellence and first-class service on the ships. Under the terms of the agreement, the business will be based in Hamburg, which is now a fast-growing centre of offshore renewable energy activity.

The collaboration between Windward Offshore and Stödig begins immediately, following a tender process that spanned several months.

“Stödig’s expertise in managing vessels, particularly CSOVs and SOVs, is a perfect fit to our experience in offshore wind operations and commitment to excellence,“ said Benjamin Vordemfelde, MD at Windward.

Stödig is said to bring a wealth of experience to the partnership, with a successful track record of managing SOVs and other complex vessels. Their expertise includes handling over 50,000 walk-to-work transfers safely.

The first pair of Windward Offshore’s initial fleet of four CSOVs are currently under construction at Vard facilities in Romania & Norway and the remaining two in Vietnam.

All are based on the Vard 419 model and will feature accommodation for 120 POB, and a propulsion system based on battery hybrid technology with provision for future operation on green methanol.

The first vessel is scheduled for delivery during H2 next year, with the remaining three following in 2026.

Stödig is part of the Seatrans group and has more than 50 years of experience in shipping. The company is built on a strong maritime heritage on the western coast of Norway. Its HQ is in Bergen, with subsidiary offices in Poland, Romania, and Bulgaria.