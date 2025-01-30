HSE serves notice on Serica over Bruce gas release

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Health, Safety & Environment

HSE serves notice on Serica over Bruce gas release

Michael Behr By Michael Behr
30/01/2025, 4:44 pm
Photo of Michael Behr
© Serica EnergyA worker on Serica Energy's North Sea Bruce platform.
A worker on Serica Energy's North Sea Bruce platform.

Independent North Sea producer Serica Energy (AIM: SQZ) has been served with an improvement notice by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) over the release of fuel gas at its Bruce platform.

According to the HSE, Serica allowed the release of 196kg of hydrocarbons for over two and a half hours.

In addition, the HSE said that Serica’s workers were put at risk due to the presence of gas.

However, a spokesperson for Serica Energy said that nobody was injured due to the release.

The HSE blamed the release on Serica’s maintenance arrangements for one the platform’s low-pressure booster compressors (LPBC A), which “failed such that the gas fuel supply system and joints were inadequately reinstated and tested” before the compressor was returned to service.

The spokesperson added: “Safety remains Serica’s highest priority, and the company is working closely with the HSE to ensure lessons are learned from the incident and updated procedures are put in place to prevent a reoccurrence.”

Serica has until 31 July to improve its processes.

The Bruce platform is based 211 miles (340km) northeast of Aberdeen where it connects to Serica’s Bruce field. The platform is responsible for processing nearly 5% of the UK’s gas production and hosts a community of over 300 people, of whom 160 are offshore at any one time.

The platform saw a short period of unscheduled downtime in 2024 due to a subsea intervention to ensure enhanced production reliability on the Rhum field.

Serica chief executive Chris Cox has previously said that the company is looking to take advantage of the “untapped potential around the Bruce hub”.

The group has committed to extend Bruce’s lifespan by an extra four years through to 2030, with Cox hinting that a drilling campaign around the field is likely in coming years.

The group has previously done well work on Bruce, though no new wells have been drilled there since 2012.

Serica took over the asset in 2018 after the acquisition of stakes in three North Sea fields from energy giant BP.

