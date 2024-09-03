Aberdeen’s ICR secures £2.7m in Middle East contracts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Middle East

Aberdeen’s ICR secures £2.7m in Middle East contracts

By Mathew Perry
03/09/2024, 10:08 am Updated: 03/09/2024, 10:59 am
© Supplied by ICR Group/Engage PRICR Group chief executive Jim Beveridge.
ICR Group chief executive Jim Beveridge.

Aberdeen-headquartered maintenance and integrity solutions firm ICR Group has secured $3.5 million (£2.67m) in Middle East contracts over the last four months.

ICR said its ‘Technowrap’ brand has been instrumental in driving sales growth in the Middle East, highlighting efforts to extend the lifespan of critical assets.

The company secured contracts in Kuwait, Oman and Qatar, and ICR said it hopes to further build its reputation and support ongoing growth in the region.

ICR chief executive Jim Beveridge said he is confident the firm will achieve ongoing success in the region as demand for its products continues to grow.

“Our recent success in the Middle East is a testament to the expertise of our team and local partners,” he said.

“The proven reliability of our products and services positions ICR to enhance operational efficiency and protect critical infrastructure, all while minimising environmental impact.”

ICR maintains a base for its Middle East operations in Abu Dhabi, and ICR business development manager Aftab Shaikh said its products continue to generate significant interest “due to their ability to support production uptime”.

© Supplied by ICR Group/Engage PR
ICR business development managers Aftab Shaikh (left) and Beno Gaberiel (right) in Abu Dhabi.

“Our local partners help us to leverage regional expertise and market knowledge, ensuring tailored solutions and faster service delivery each time,” Shaikh said.

The Middle East success follows a strong year for ICR in 2023, with the company achieving record turnover and embarking on a recruitment drive in Aberdeen.

ICR Technowrap

ICR’s Technowrap composite repair technology provides a long-term alternative to traditional steel replacement, offering a design life of up to 20 years.

The product can be used across a range of infrastructure, including pipelines, pipework, tanks, vessels and structural components, both onshore and offshore.

© Supplied by ICR Group/Engage PR
‘Technowrap’ produced by ICR Group.

ICR said the application significantly reduce downtime, leading to cost savings and an up to 66% reduction in carbon emissions.

Recent projects involving the technology in the Middle East have included work on offshore and onshore installations for operators and engineering contractors, repairing pipelines, pressure systems and structures.

Alongside its base in the United Arab Emirates, ICR also maintains offices in the United States, Norway and Australia.

Founded in 1992 as Walker Technical Resources in Bridge of Don, the company changed its name to ICR Integrity in 2011.

Private equity investors Graphite Capital then acquired ICR in 2014, and since then the company has acquired Norwegian firm Quickflange and drone company Sky-Futures.

 

