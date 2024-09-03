Aberdeen’s ICR secures £2.7m in Middle East contracts

Aberdeen-headquartered maintenance and integrity solutions firm ICR Group has secured $3.5 million (£2.67m) in Middle East contracts over the last four months.

ICR said its ‘Technowrap’ brand has been instrumental in driving sales growth in the Middle East, highlighting efforts to extend the lifespan of critical assets.

The company secured contracts in Kuwait, Oman and Qatar, and ICR said it hopes to further build its reputation and support ongoing growth in the region.

ICR chief executive Jim Beveridge said he is confident the firm will achieve ongoing success in the region as demand for its products continues to grow.

“Our recent success in the Middle East is a testament to the expertise of our team and local partners,” he said.

“The proven reliability of our products and services positions ICR to enhance operational efficiency and protect critical infrastructure, all while minimising environmental impact.”

ICR maintains a base for its Middle East operations in Abu Dhabi, and ICR business development manager Aftab Shaikh said its products continue to generate significant interest “due to their ability to support production uptime”.

© Supplied by ICR Group/Engage PR

“Our local partners help us to leverage regional expertise and market knowledge, ensuring tailored solutions and faster service delivery each time,” Shaikh said.

The Middle East success follows a strong year for ICR in 2023, with the company achieving record turnover and embarking on a recruitment drive in Aberdeen.

ICR Technowrap

ICR’s Technowrap composite repair technology provides a long-term alternative to traditional steel replacement, offering a design life of up to 20 years.

The product can be used across a range of infrastructure, including pipelines, pipework, tanks, vessels and structural components, both onshore and offshore.

© Supplied by ICR Group/Engage PR

ICR said the application significantly reduce downtime, leading to cost savings and an up to 66% reduction in carbon emissions.

Recent projects involving the technology in the Middle East have included work on offshore and onshore installations for operators and engineering contractors, repairing pipelines, pressure systems and structures.

Alongside its base in the United Arab Emirates, ICR also maintains offices in the United States, Norway and Australia.

Founded in 1992 as Walker Technical Resources in Bridge of Don, the company changed its name to ICR Integrity in 2011.

Private equity investors Graphite Capital then acquired ICR in 2014, and since then the company has acquired Norwegian firm Quickflange and drone company Sky-Futures.