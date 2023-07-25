30 new northeast jobs in works as ICR sees turnover soar 20%

ICR Group is poised to launch a “significant” 50-strong recruitment drive to support expansion plans, following a year of record turnover.

The Aberdeen-headquartered maintenance, inspection and integrity firm hopes to fill 50 new roles, around 30 of which it says are likely to be in Aberdeen.

Likely roles are understood include technicians and UAV pilots for inspection projects, as well as sales, commercial and engineering talent to support sustainable growth.

It comes on the back of a year of record turnover, which reached £41.7m for the 2022-23 year – a 20% increase on its previous financial year and the highest since the firm’s launch in 2011.

ICR said its growth has been mainly driven by a year of strong activity in its core energy sector operations, as well as the roll-out of a global expansion strategy and diversification into other sectors.

Since May 2022 headcount has increased by 15% worldwide since May 2022, to a total 235, with around 50 new jobs set to emerged across the business during the next phase of its growth plans.

ICR has cemented a customer base in the UK and Norwegian North Sea markets, with recent successes including a major service agreement with Petrofac worth over £1m a year.

Its international footprint is growing in tandem. Alongside its Bridge of Don HQ, the firm has UK bases in Carnforth and Hemel Hempstead, international operations in Stavanger, Abu Dhabi, Houston and Perth, Australia, as well as partners in over 25 countries.

“Record activity” in the Middle East has seen it take on work in UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, and appoint a new partner in Abu Dhabi, while its US operations now boasts an 18-strong team in Houston, carrying out onshore telecoms drone inspection work and Gulf of Mexico repairs.

Earlier this year, it also secured a new partner in Guyana and increased its footprint in West Africa – all markets where further expansion is planned.

Further diversification is also underway with moves into renewables, telecoms, petrochemicals, nuclear and defence.

Indeed, ICR chief executive last month recently remarked Voice that “standing still is not an option” for the business.

International ambitions

Commenting on the firm’s latest recruitment plans Mr Beveridge said: “This is extremely positive growth for our business and is testament to the hard work and drive of our team.

“The continued internationalisation of ICR further supports our long-term sustainability, ultimately helping to create meaningful and lasting jobs to make us part of the energy transition.

“These outcomes illustrate how the business is remaining relevant across multiple sectors as we diversify our portfolio while maintaining and developing opportunities in existing markets.

“These are exciting times for ICR as we repeatedly demonstrate our value-adding capabilities and consequently strengthen our market position.”