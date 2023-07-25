30 new northeast jobs in works as ICR sees turnover soar 20%

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

30 new northeast jobs in works as ICR sees turnover soar 20%

By Andrew Dykes
25/07/2023, 7:01 am
© Supplied by ICRFrom Left, Russell Collins (regional director APAC), Jim Beveridge (ICR CEO), Ross McHardy (Group Director), Antonio Caraballo (Inspection and Integrity Management Services Director).. Aberdeen.
ICR Group is poised to launch a “significant” 50-strong recruitment drive to support expansion plans, following a year of record turnover.

The Aberdeen-headquartered maintenance, inspection and integrity firm hopes to fill 50 new roles, around 30 of which it says are likely to be in Aberdeen.

Likely roles are understood include technicians and UAV pilots for inspection projects, as well as sales, commercial and engineering talent to support sustainable growth.

It comes on the back of a year of record turnover, which reached £41.7m for the 2022-23 year – a 20% increase on its previous financial year and the highest since the firm’s launch in 2011.

ICR said its growth has been mainly driven by a year of strong activity in its core energy sector operations, as well as the roll-out of a global expansion strategy and diversification into other sectors.

Since May 2022 headcount has increased by 15% worldwide since May 2022, to a total 235, with around 50 new jobs set to emerged across the business during the next phase of its growth plans.

ICR has cemented a customer base in the UK and Norwegian North Sea markets, with recent successes including a major service agreement with Petrofac worth over £1m a year.

Its international footprint is growing in tandem. Alongside its Bridge of Don HQ, the firm has UK bases in Carnforth and Hemel Hempstead, international operations in Stavanger, Abu Dhabi, Houston and Perth, Australia, as well as partners in over 25 countries.

© Supplied by ICR
ICR is a technology-focused provider of specialist maintenance, inspection and integrity solutions across multiple sectors, including energy.

“Record activity” in the Middle East has seen it take on work in UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, and appoint a new partner in Abu Dhabi, while its US operations now boasts an 18-strong team in Houston, carrying out onshore telecoms drone inspection work and Gulf of Mexico repairs.

Earlier this year, it also secured a new partner in Guyana and increased its footprint in West Africa – all markets where further expansion is planned.

Further diversification is also underway with moves into renewables, telecoms, petrochemicals, nuclear and defence.

Indeed, ICR chief executive last month recently remarked Voice that “standing still is not an option” for the business.

International ambitions

Commenting on the firm’s latest recruitment plans Mr Beveridge said: “This is extremely positive growth for our business and is testament to the hard work and drive of our team.

“The continued internationalisation of ICR further supports our long-term sustainability, ultimately helping to create meaningful and lasting jobs to make us part of the energy transition.

“These outcomes illustrate how the business is remaining relevant across multiple sectors as we diversify our portfolio while maintaining and developing opportunities in existing markets.

“These are exciting times for ICR as we repeatedly demonstrate our value-adding capabilities and consequently strengthen our market position.”

