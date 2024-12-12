Former BP chief Bernard Looney joins board of ADNOC subsidiary XRG

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Middle East

Former BP chief Bernard Looney joins board of ADNOC subsidiary XRG

By Mathew Perry
12/12/2024, 10:31 am Updated: 12/12/2024, 10:53 am
BP CEO oil and gas
Former BP CEO Bernard Looney

Former BP chief executive Bernard Looney has been appointed to the board of Abu Dhabi energy firm XRG in his first role in the energy sector since leaving the oil major.

Abu Dhabi state-owned oil firm ADNOC launched XRG, which has an enterprise value of $80 billion, in November.

ADNOC said XRG will focus on lower-carbon energy and chemicals investments, and aim to more than double its asset value over the next decade.

Looney resigned from BP in September 2023 following allegations of personal relationships with colleagues and misleading the company’s board.

Following an investigation, the oil giant later confirmed it had dismissed Looney without notice, stripping him of around £32.4m in reimbursements.

The 54-year-old Irishman was later linked with a role in the UAE after he reportedly held talks with the head of ADNOC, Dr Sultan Al Jaber.

© Supplied by ADNOC
BP CEO Bernard Looney (far left) with ADNOC managing director Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber (right) in 2022.

He joins seven other members of the XRG board, including Blackstone chief operating officer Jon Gray and UAE investment minister Mohamed Alsuwaidi.

Announcing the XRG board, Al Jaber said the company is “uniquely positioned to unlock value across high-growth sectors, geographies and value chains”.

“Building on over half a century of Abu Dhabi’s global leadership in energy and investment, XRG combines unparalleled knowledge, access to smart capital, building and nurturing strong partnerships, expanding into new markets, and leveraging advanced technologies, with an agile approach to strategic investments across the full energy value chain,” he said.

“Initially focused on the energy, low carbon and chemicals sectors, XRG is committed to delivering innovative, sustainable, and disruptive solutions that create long-term value for partners, customers, and stakeholders and supporting the accelerated need for energy in AI.”

The XRG move comes after US data centre company Prometheus Hyperscale appointed Looney as its chairman in November.

Current BP chief executive Murray Auchincloss, who previously served as the company’s finance chief, replaced Looney after a months long recruitment process.

 

 

