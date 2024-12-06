Aberdeen’s Marex delivers marine emergency response plan in Qatar

Aberdeen risk management firm Marex has successfully completed its first major project in Qatar on how to respond to a major marine emergency.

Marex’s overall objective was to determine the capability of QatarEnergy (UL:QATPE) to respond to a catastrophic marine emergency incident, with the scope subsequently expanded to include a salvage study with mitigation actions.

The team tested emergency response preparation at two of the main ports for the state-owned firm. The year-long project examined emergency response plans (ERPs) around two ports in Ras Laffan and Mesaieed.

Managing director Wayne Henderson said the contract marked a shift for the firm which has grown its reputation in the North Sea to “pursue more international opportunities and create a balanced business model”.

Henderson acquired Marex, which was established in the wake of the Piper Alpha disaster, in 2022 after former managing director Karen McDougall decided to retire from the business.

In Qatar, Marex conducted workshops and scenario planning, developing ERPs aligned with international standards and the operator’s own internal management systems. Twelve emergency scenarios were identified and a full programme of training was rolled out to port personnel.

“The QatarEnergy project played to key specific areas of expertise for us, using both our ports and marine experience as well as our in-depth understanding of risk management,” said Henderson.

“We delivered a comprehensive study that evaluated and improved QatarEnergy’s ability to manage significant marine incidents, such as vessel fires, collisions and environmental hazards, given the increased shipping activities driven by their expanding operations.

“From working at the strategic level of developing plans through to the training of port teams, the procedures are now in place that ensure the organisation’s capability to respond effectively to a major marine emergency.”

He added: “This is an important moment for Marex, as we continue to pursue more international opportunities and create a balanced business model.

“More than a third of our work is now in the international market: it’s an important area of growth for us.”

Ras Laffan is located around 50 miles (80km) north of Qatar’s capital Doha in the Arabian Gulf and is the state’s main liquefied natural gas (LNG) production site. Mesaieed Port is situated on the east coast of the Qatar peninsula, around 28 miles (45km) south of Doha.

Recently QatarEnergy signed a long-term sales and purchase agreement with oil and gas major Shell (LON: SHEL) to supply it with LNG for delivery to China, making Qatar the third biggest exporter of the fuel after the US and Australia.

QatarEnergy’s plans to boost LNG production means there will be many more and larger vessels in operation around the nation state’s ports.

The project was delivered in partnership with Qatar-based Sea Horizon Offshore Marine Services and Nimble Legal.