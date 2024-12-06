Aberdeen’s Marex delivers marine emergency response plan in Qatar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Middle East / LNG

Aberdeen’s Marex delivers marine emergency response plan in Qatar

Erikka Askeland By Erikka Askeland
06/12/2024, 7:00 am



Aberdeen risk management firm Marex has successfully completed its first major project in Qatar on how to respond to a major marine emergency.

Marex’s overall objective was to determine the capability of QatarEnergy (UL:QATPE) to respond to a catastrophic marine emergency incident, with the scope subsequently expanded to include a salvage study with mitigation actions.

The team tested emergency response preparation at two of the main ports for the state-owned firm. The year-long project examined emergency response plans (ERPs) around two ports in Ras Laffan and Mesaieed.

Managing director Wayne Henderson said the contract marked a shift for the firm which has grown its reputation in the North Sea to “pursue more international opportunities and create a balanced business model”.

Wayne Henderson managing director of Marex © DCT Media
Wayne Henderson managing director of Marex. Image: Kami Thomson / DCT Media

Henderson acquired Marex, which was established in the wake of the Piper Alpha disaster, in 2022 after former managing director Karen McDougall decided to retire from the business.

In Qatar, Marex conducted workshops and scenario planning, developing ERPs aligned with international standards and the operator’s own internal management systems. Twelve emergency scenarios were identified and a full programme of training was rolled out to port personnel.

“The QatarEnergy project played to key specific areas of expertise for us, using both our ports and marine experience as well as our in-depth understanding of risk management,” said Henderson.

“We delivered a comprehensive study that evaluated and improved QatarEnergy’s ability to manage significant marine incidents, such as vessel fires, collisions and environmental hazards, given the increased shipping activities driven by their expanding operations.

“From working at the strategic level of developing plans through to the training of port teams, the procedures are now in place that ensure the organisation’s capability to respond effectively to a major marine emergency.”

He added: “This is an important moment for Marex, as we continue to pursue more international opportunities and create a balanced business model.

“More than a third of our work is now in the international market: it’s an important area of growth for us.”

Ras Laffan is located around 50 miles (80km) north of Qatar’s capital Doha in the Arabian Gulf and is the state’s main liquefied natural gas (LNG) production site. Mesaieed Port is situated on the east coast of the Qatar peninsula, around 28 miles (45km) south of Doha.

Recently QatarEnergy signed a long-term sales and purchase agreement with oil and gas major Shell (LON: SHEL) to supply it with LNG for delivery to China, making Qatar the third biggest exporter of the fuel after the US and Australia.

QatarEnergy’s plans to boost LNG production means there will be many more and larger vessels in operation around the nation state’s ports.

The project was delivered in partnership with Qatar-based Sea Horizon Offshore Marine Services and Nimble Legal.

