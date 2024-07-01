Aberdeen’s Exceed posts record breaking turnover amid international growth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Aberdeen’s Exceed posts record breaking turnover amid international growth

By Mathew Perry
01/07/2024, 8:04 am
Ian Mills, managing director, Exceed.
Well management firm Exceed has achieved record-breaking turnover in the past year, with 50% of the company’s revenues coming from energy transition activity.

The Aberdeen-headquartered firm reported £29 million in turnover from, the result of activities across the full asset lifecycle in the UK and internationally.

Exceed also said it operates in seven of the nine applications for wells in the energy transition, with 50% of revenue attributed to North Sea decarbonisation.

Exceed said its work included the ongoing redevelopment of Centrica’s Rough field for hydrogen storage and Spirit Energy’s carbon storage cluster.

In decommissioning, Exceed highlighted recently completed work on a vessel-based decom campaign for Serica and will soon commence a multi-well campaign in Q4 with Norwegian vessel owner DeepOcean.

Exceed also recently secured a well management contract with Apache for its North Sea assets, alongside existing long term relationships with Serica, Ping and Anasuria Operating Company.

Exceed international growth

Internationally, the company is establishing a Namibian base in the high-potential Orange Basin for services for existing client Galp, alongside a multi-well contract with independent explorer Rhino Resources.

Exceed managing director Ian Mills said: “With 30 projects currently live, Exceed is experiencing its most prolific period which us reflected by our highest turnover, an increasing global head-count and an exceptionally robust pipeline for 2025.

“This growth is undoubtedly the result of our resilience, diversification and investment to retain our team during the pandemic, with our market reputation underpinned by exceptional relationships built with our clients, and the quality of work we undertake across the entire asset lifecycle.

“We remain passionate in our commitment to decarbonisation and are proud of the fact that 50% of our activity sits within this sphere.

“However, we also apply a highly rational approach to support the energy transition by ensuring energy security and affordability at home and internationally through our subsurface, well engineering, subsea and drilling capabilities.”

 

