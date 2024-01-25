Shell’s half billion barrels in the Orange Basin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Shell’s half billion barrels in the Orange Basin

“We are making ongoing evaluations to determine the exact size of these fields and continuously improve our estimates to determine commerciality.”
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
25/01/2024, 6:00 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Energy Capital & PowMaggie Shino has put Shell's recoverable volumes in the Orange Basin at more than 500mn barrels
Shell has discovered at least 500 million barrels of recoverable oil in Namibia's Orange Basin, the country's petroleum commissioner Maggy Shino has said. Picture shows; Maggy Shino, petroleum commissioner. Unknown. Supplied by Energy Capital & Power Date; 02/06/2023

Shell has discovered at least 500 million barrels of recoverable oil in Namibia’s Orange Basin, the country’s petroleum commissioner Maggy Shino has said.

The official was talking to Energy Capital & Power ahead of the Namibia International Energy Conference, in Windhoek on April 23-25.

Shino said Shell Namibia Upstream had found from 200 million barrels at Graff-1 and another 300mn barrels at Jonker-1X. Namcor has previously circulated higher figures, although without specifying what volumes may be recoverable.

TotalEnergies’ Venus discovery, meanwhile, she estimated held up to 2 billion barrels of recoverable oil.

“We have commenced appraisal work on the Graff-1 and Venus-1 discoveries and the initial results have been very encouraging,” she told ECP. “We are making ongoing evaluations to determine the exact size of these fields and continuously improve our estimates to determine commerciality.”

Shell has drilled four discoveries on PEL 39, at Graff, Jonker, La Rona and Lesedi. Total drilled its Venus discovery on PEL 56.

“It has been a journey to get here – we drilled close to 37 dry wells prior to these discoveries,” said Shino.

The plan is to accelerate development of the oil finds in Namibia, she continued. She did not set out a timeline for when the government expected production to begin.

There are four rigs operating offshore Namibia currently, the Deepsea Mira, Tungsten Explorer, Deepsea Bollsta and the Hercules semi-submersible. Shino said work was going on to determine flow rates and “explore for more upside potential”.

The commissioner predicted that it would take six months to gather the data.

Shell is demobilising its drilling rig and has recently set out plans to acquire more seismic on its Namibia licence.

Beyond the Orange Basin

She went on to note that Namibia’s oil and gas industry was only beginning. There is deepwater potential in the country’s three other offshore basins. Meanwhile, onshore the Owambo and Nama basins are under explored and the Kavango may “hold up to 30 billion barrels of oil”, in a statement likely to encourage Reconnaissance Energy Africa.

“Our geological data confirm that there are still many prospects that are mapped with untapped reservoirs both onshore and offshore, and for that we will continue promoting the country’s petroleum potential.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts