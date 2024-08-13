Zenith Energy opens new Aberdeen city centre office

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Zenith Energy opens new Aberdeen city centre office

The well management company will have 40 staff across two sites.
By Kelly Wilson
13/08/2024, 7:49 am
© Image: Mearns & GillChris Collie, operations director, and Martin Booth, managing director of Zenith Energy.
Chris Collie, operations director, and Martin Booth, managing director of Zenith Energy.

Well management firm Zenith Energy has expanded its city headquarters as it looks to build on its presence in “one of the world’s energy hubs”.

The business has taken up 2,000 sq ft of extra office space after opening at 13 Bon Accord Square.

The expansion builds on the company’s existing premises at 3 Bon Accord Square and comes after Zenith Energy enjoyed a record year for turnover.

The business – founded and led by Martin Booth – said it had “an exceptional financial performance” in 2023 with turnover in excess of £32 million, an increase of 34% year on year.

New Aberdeen office will have 40 staff

The new office space will house Zenith Energy’s team of engineers with 40 staff based across both offices in Aberdeen.

As well as Aberdeen, Zenith Energy has offices in Australia, Senegal and Abu Dhabi.

Last year the company’s global headcount surpassed 200 employees, driven by organic growth and the acquisition of Prodrill Energy Resource Solutions, an Aberdeen-based recruitment specialist.

Martin Booth, managing director of Zenith Energy

The new office space will house Zenith Energy’s team of engineers with 40 staff based across both offices in Aberdeen.

As well as Aberdeen, Zenith Energy has offices in Australia, Senegal and Abu Dhabi.

Last year the company’s global headcount surpassed 200 employees, driven by organic growth and the acquisition of Prodrill Energy Resource Solutions, an Aberdeen-based recruitment specialist.

‘Strong base’ in ‘world energy hub’

Zenith Energy provides specialist expertise for the complete well life-cycle from the conceptual design phases through to field development planning and well operations, intervention and abandonments.

Chris Collie, Zenith Energy operations director, said: “2023 was an exceptional year for the business.

“We successfully delivered over 20 well projects for 16 clients, including four new clients in Europe and North Africa but Aberdeen will always remain our headquarters; it is where we are from and where we founded the business.

“Having a strong base in one of the world’s energy hubs is key to the success of our operations so the additional premises in Bon Accord Square will further support this.

“We look forward to building on the success of last year and continuing to strengthen our presence in the energy and wells sector.”

Recommended for you

Tags