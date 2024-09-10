Aberdeenshire’s Motive Offshore acquires Aquatic from Acteon Group

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Aberdeenshire’s Motive Offshore acquires Aquatic from Acteon Group

By Mathew Perry
10/09/2024, 10:46 am
© Supplied by LinkedIn/AquaticThe Aquatic Engineering & Construction Ltd facility in Peterhead, Aberdeenshire.
The Aquatic Engineering & Construction Ltd facility in Peterhead, Aberdeenshire.

Aberdeenshire offshore energy equipment firm Motive Offshore has acquired fellow Scottish firm Aquatic from Acteon Group.

As part of the deal, for an undisclosed fee, Banff-headquartered Motive will take over Aquatic’s operations in the UK, Singapore, the US, Australia and Norway.

Motive said the deal comes in response to “burgeoning market demand” for Aquatic’s range of flex lay equipment for offshore telecoms, wind farms and oil and gas assets.

Motive will also acquire and invest in Aquatic’s facility in Peterhead, adding to its existing Scottish bases in Boyndie and Kintore.

The company said the acquisition aligns with its strategy of targeting strategic locations and diversifying its rental fleet.

It also supports Motive’s goal to generate 75% of its revenue from renewables by 2025.

Motive Offshore Group.

Motive said it is on track to achieve this goal, with 50% of its revenues so far in 2024 coming from the renewable sector.

The Aquatic deal marks the latest in a series of acquisitions for Motive in recent years.

The company completed the takeover of north-east Scotland firm Flowline Specialists in 2020 and Stavanger-based Pumptech in 2019.

The company now employs 335 people and operates in over 52 locations including Norway, Brazil, the Middle East, Taiwan and the US.

Motive itself received a multi-million investment from private equity firm H2 Equity Partners in 2022, with the combined group generating revenues of over £65 million.

Motive said this represents a 97% increase in revenues since H2 invested in the firm.

Aquatic and Motive Offshore

Commenting on the acquisition, Motive chief executive Dave Acton said: ““As an established and longstanding offshore business, we have valued Aquatic as a partner for some time, working closely together over the past couple of years.

Motive Offshore contract wins
Dave Acton, CEO Motive Offshore

“Its highly skilled engineering team and quality equipment make it a perfect fit for our business, both on a cultural and operational level.

“This move demonstrates our commitment to delivering specialist equipment to our customers in Scotland through investing in new facilities and in international locations where they need our services.”

Acteon Group acquired Aquatic in 2006, and the company was itself acquired by private equity investors Buckthorn Partners and One Equity Partners (OEP) in March.

Acteon chief executive Brice Bouffard said the sale of Aquatic marks the “initial step” in aligning the company’s portfolio with its long-term strategic goals.

“Aquatic has been an integral part of our business, and we are confident that it will continue to flourish and provide exceptional value to its global customers under Motive’s ownership,” Bouffard said.

“This divestment enables Acteon to concentrate on our core strengths, driving innovation and investments where we can have the greatest impact.”

