The Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Aberdeen to celebrate 50th year in the North Sea

One of the largest chapters of the global Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) will be celebrating its 50th anniversary in the North Sea at a special event in Aberdeen.

Members and guests of the SPE Aberdeen section will be enjoying entertainment and a gala dinner on Friday 12 September.

SPE chief executive Simon Seaton will be making a special address alongside Stewart McIntosh, chair of SPE Aberdeen Section. There will also be presentations from a member who has been with SPE for 62 years, some student bursary winners and some previous luminaries and former winners of SPE’s flagship Offshore Achievement Awards who will also say a few words.

Seaton started his career working in the North Sea supporting BP and then coming back to the Granite city in his role as Halliburton UK MD from 2009 until 2011.

He said: “I am extremely proud to be part of SPE Aberdeen celebrating their 50th anniversary. This section has been a cornerstone of the global energy industry and played a pivotal role, not just in the North Sea, but in the global oil and gas sector.

“Like many others, I began my career in Aberdeen, arriving by train in October 1990, but everywhere my career has taken me in the 34 years since then, I meet someone from Aberdeen. Whatever the future holds for our industry, I am sure that will be equally true.”

Stewart McIntosh added: “With SPE Aberdeen reaching it’s 50th year, I feel privileged to be the current chairperson and with over 250 current volunteers, I am confident that we can continue to serve the energy industries needs for many years to come.

“The energy industry has changed hugely in recent times and we are continuing to support our members with the unique and ever evolving technical challenges that the North Sea basin brings.

“Together, we are all learning about what is involved in the journey to net zero and how we, as the energy industry, can accelerate this process. Our technical meetings and conferences provide a platform to share with peers and to learn about the new opportunities that diversifying the energy supply can bring.

“We are supporting STEM education and inspiring the next generation more than ever in Schools and Universities providing information and opportunities to pupils, parents, teachers, and careers advisors along with awarding bursaries to students.

OAAs are open

The event comes hot on the heels of the launch of the annual SPE Aberdeen Offshore Achievement Awards (OAA) 2025. As well as preparing to hand out awards to members in March, the Aberdeen chapter is also riding high having recently won two prestigious themselves.

The 38th Offshore Achievement Awards (OAA’s) recognise outstanding achievements in the energy industry.

Graham Dallas, chair of the Offshore Achievement Awards committee, said: “We are very aware of the impact that recognition of excellence and those who achieve it can have upon an organisation as we are experiencing this first hand at SPE Aberdeen after winning two prestigious Presidential Awards for outstanding section, in both the community involvement and technical dissemination categories by SPE International.

“I highly recommend you take the time to enter the OAAs as it could really make a significant impact on your business.”

There awards scheme has added some new categories.

Dallas said: “We have some new categories this year as we continually adjust and adapt to ensure relevance to the individuals and organisations that continue to innovate and inspire.”

To further recognise diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), the Inclusivity Champion Award will recognise leadership by either a company, team or individual, who has been exceptionally proactive in demonstrating diversity, equity and inclusivity in the offshore energy sector.

The new Offshore Workplace of Choice Award in collaboration with Rig Run will recognize a company that can demonstrate excellence in creating a positive culture and working environment for staff and contractors. The Award can be for any UKCS manned fixed platform, drilling unit or floating facility, including FPSOs.

Louise Martin, director of RigRun said: “From our work in the sector, we’ve seen offshore energy companies make tremendous efforts to engage with staff and contractors to improve physical, mental and social wellbeing. It will be an honour to formally recognise these outstanding contributions in March 2025.”

Recognising the fact that careers are not always straightforward and to celebrate the positive impact of the experience and life skills of people who have returned from a career break or have moved across from another industry, another new award is the ‘Industry Returner / Transferer’ Award.

As in previous years, the Significant Contribution Award will recognise an individual who has made the most significant professional contribution to the offshore energy industry above and beyond their day-to-day role. The winner will be revealed at the Awards Ceremony on the 13th March.

Entries are now open to all UK-registered companies within the oil & gas and renewables sector.