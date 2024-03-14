Offshore Achievement Awards: Piper Alpha survivor Steve Rae granted top honour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Offshore Achievement Awards

Offshore Achievement Awards: Piper Alpha survivor Steve Rae granted top honour

Piper Alpha survivor receives Significant Contribution Judges Award. See the full list of winners below.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
14/03/2024, 11:30 pm Updated: 14/03/2024, 11:32 pm
© Rory Raitt(L-R) Graham Dallas, Ian Mills, Steve Rae (winner), Murdo MacLeod
(L-R) Graham Dallas, Ian Mills, Steve Rae (winner), Murdo MacLeod

Safety advocate and Piper Alpha survivor Steve Rae was honoured at the Offshore Achievement Awards in Aberdeen on Thursday night.

Mr Rae has spent his career devoted to improving offshore safety, and recently led the industry action group Step Change in Safety.

That calling stems from his experience of escaping with his life from the burning Piper Alpha platform on July 6, 1988 which remains the world’s worst offshore industry disaster.

Serica Energy’s Clara Altobell, who presented the award, praised Mr Rae for being “relentless in his approach” to safety in the industry, and for his numerous voluntary activities.

Now a director of his Fortitude – Action Beyond Compliance consultancy, he is also chairman of the Pound for Piper Trust, where he leads an annual service on July 6 and raises funds to maintain the Piper Alpha memorial gardens.

Mr Rae has spent his career working for groups including OPITO, Archer and Noble Drilling, and was chair of the IADC North Sea chapter from 2009-2010.

Reflecting on his impact, Ms Altobell told the Offshore Achievement Awards audience that Steve Rae has “inspired and motivated others” to question to remain vigilant on keeping themselves and others safe.

Mr Rae was among 10 winners of the awards ceremony at the P&J Live in Aberdeen, along with four highly-commended certificates.

The black-tie ceremony is the biggest and longest-established event of its kind to celebrate exceptional achievements in the offshore energy industry.

Hosted by “Go Compare man” broadcaster and professionally trained opera singer Wynne Evans, the Offshore Achievement Awards are ran by SPE Aberdeen.

The Offshore Achievement Awards winners are:

· Pre-Commercial Deployment Technology Award, sponsored by Imrandd

MOCEAN ENERGY

· Post-commercial Deployment Technology Award

SENTINEL SUBSEA

· Transformational Technology Award – Judges Choice

BALMORAL GROUP

· Collaboration Project Award, sponsored by Odfjell Technology

THE WELLGEAR GROUP

· Sustainability Project Award

PETERSON ENERGY LOGISTICS

· Skills Development Award, sponsored by CNOOC International

SCORE GROUP

· Young Professional Award, sponsored by Harbour Energy

FRASER STEWART – JFD GLOBAL

· Exceptional SME or Exceptional Founder Award, sponsored by Seal-Tite

WELLVENE

· Diversity & Inclusion Judges Award, sponsored by slb

Dushant Sharma, bp

· Significant Contribution Judges Award

STEVE RAE

Highly commended certificates were also awarded to:

· Pre-Commercial Deployment Technology Award, sponsored by Imrandd CLEAR WELL TECHNOLOGY

· Sustainability Project Award

BUMI ARMADA

· Skills Development Award, sponsored by CNOOC International

X ACADEMY

· Exceptional SME or Exceptional Founder Award, sponsored by Seal-Tite

J&S SUBSEA

Graham Dallas, chair of the Offshore Achievement Awards Committee, said:  “Congratulations to our 2024 award winners and finalists. We received record entries this year so all the finalists and winners should be proud to be recognised within this extended pool of talent.

“As a result of the entries, it has also been wonderful to take stock of the incredible innovations and progress the sector has made as we also celebrate SPE Aberdeen’s 50th year.

He continued: “On behalf of the Offshore Achievement Awards Committee, I would also like to thank our joint principal sponsors Exceed and WellGear for their collaborative approach to supporting the awards, all other supporting sponsors and our judging panel for their time and commitment to the OAAs.”

Ian Mills, managing director of Exceed and joint principal sponsor said: “I’ve been encouraged by the sheer number of entries submitted and hugely impressed by their innovation and answers to the various challenges thrown up by the world we live in right now.

“I commend all the finalists and am exceptionally pleased to offer my congratulations to the worthy winners of each category.”

Murdo MacLeod, UK managing director WellGear and joint principal sponsor added: “The quality of entries, and in particular the finalists and eventual winner of the Young Professionals category, paint a positive picture for our industry’s future. They all embody the potential for outstanding, varied and meaningful careers our industry provides, which is so critical to future energy development and security.”

