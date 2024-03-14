Offshore Achievement Awards: Piper Alpha survivor Steve Rae granted top honour

Safety advocate and Piper Alpha survivor Steve Rae was honoured at the Offshore Achievement Awards in Aberdeen on Thursday night.

Mr Rae has spent his career devoted to improving offshore safety, and recently led the industry action group Step Change in Safety.

That calling stems from his experience of escaping with his life from the burning Piper Alpha platform on July 6, 1988 which remains the world’s worst offshore industry disaster.

Serica Energy’s Clara Altobell, who presented the award, praised Mr Rae for being “relentless in his approach” to safety in the industry, and for his numerous voluntary activities.

Now a director of his Fortitude – Action Beyond Compliance consultancy, he is also chairman of the Pound for Piper Trust, where he leads an annual service on July 6 and raises funds to maintain the Piper Alpha memorial gardens.

Mr Rae has spent his career working for groups including OPITO, Archer and Noble Drilling, and was chair of the IADC North Sea chapter from 2009-2010.

Reflecting on his impact, Ms Altobell told the Offshore Achievement Awards audience that Steve Rae has “inspired and motivated others” to question to remain vigilant on keeping themselves and others safe.

Mr Rae was among 10 winners of the awards ceremony at the P&J Live in Aberdeen, along with four highly-commended certificates.

The black-tie ceremony is the biggest and longest-established event of its kind to celebrate exceptional achievements in the offshore energy industry.

Hosted by “Go Compare man” broadcaster and professionally trained opera singer Wynne Evans, the Offshore Achievement Awards are ran by SPE Aberdeen.

The Offshore Achievement Awards winners are:

· Pre-Commercial Deployment Technology Award, sponsored by Imrandd

MOCEAN ENERGY

· Post-commercial Deployment Technology Award

SENTINEL SUBSEA

· Transformational Technology Award – Judges Choice

BALMORAL GROUP

· Collaboration Project Award, sponsored by Odfjell Technology

THE WELLGEAR GROUP

· Sustainability Project Award

PETERSON ENERGY LOGISTICS

· Skills Development Award, sponsored by CNOOC International

SCORE GROUP

· Young Professional Award, sponsored by Harbour Energy

FRASER STEWART – JFD GLOBAL

· Exceptional SME or Exceptional Founder Award, sponsored by Seal-Tite

WELLVENE

· Diversity & Inclusion Judges Award, sponsored by slb

Dushant Sharma, bp

· Significant Contribution Judges Award

STEVE RAE

Highly commended certificates were also awarded to:

· Pre-Commercial Deployment Technology Award, sponsored by Imrandd CLEAR WELL TECHNOLOGY

· Sustainability Project Award

BUMI ARMADA

· Skills Development Award, sponsored by CNOOC International

X ACADEMY

· Exceptional SME or Exceptional Founder Award, sponsored by Seal-Tite

J&S SUBSEA

Graham Dallas, chair of the Offshore Achievement Awards Committee, said: “Congratulations to our 2024 award winners and finalists. We received record entries this year so all the finalists and winners should be proud to be recognised within this extended pool of talent.

“As a result of the entries, it has also been wonderful to take stock of the incredible innovations and progress the sector has made as we also celebrate SPE Aberdeen’s 50th year.

He continued: “On behalf of the Offshore Achievement Awards Committee, I would also like to thank our joint principal sponsors Exceed and WellGear for their collaborative approach to supporting the awards, all other supporting sponsors and our judging panel for their time and commitment to the OAAs.”

Ian Mills, managing director of Exceed and joint principal sponsor said: “I’ve been encouraged by the sheer number of entries submitted and hugely impressed by their innovation and answers to the various challenges thrown up by the world we live in right now.

“I commend all the finalists and am exceptionally pleased to offer my congratulations to the worthy winners of each category.”

Murdo MacLeod, UK managing director WellGear and joint principal sponsor added: “The quality of entries, and in particular the finalists and eventual winner of the Young Professionals category, paint a positive picture for our industry’s future. They all embody the potential for outstanding, varied and meaningful careers our industry provides, which is so critical to future energy development and security.”