Oil & Gas / North Sea

Aberdeen’s Imrandd completes first contract for major Australian operator

By Mathew Perry
19/09/2024, 5:03 pm
© Supplied by ImranddImrandd founder and CEO Innes Auchterlonie.
Imrandd founder and CEO Innes Auchterlonie.

Aberdeen-based consultancy Imrandd has expanded its global footprint after completing its first contract in Australia for a “major upstream operator”.

The contract scope involved an advanced inspection data analysis and integrity assessment to determine the future condition of a caisson on an offshore asset.

Caissons are open ended vertical tubes on offshore platforms which extend from the lower lower deck of the structure to just below sea level.

The tubes can house internal pumps and risers, including safety critical firewater equipment.

Using advanced corrosion models and statistical analysis, Imrandd said it confirmed the integrity of the caisson until the offshore facility reaches cessation of production.

Imrandd said this prevented the need for a “very expensive” caisson replacement project for the operator in Australia.

Imrandd chief executive Innes Auchterlonie said the contract demonstrates the firm’s ability to deliver high value asset integrity analysis.

“By highlighting issues before they become critical, operator’s integrity management strategies can evolve from reactive to proactive,” Auchterlonie said.

“As the energy transition ramps up, this approach is not just applicable to oil and gas assets but any sector with safety critical equipment and infrastructure.”

Imrandd growth

The company is continuing to invest in further innovation, doubling the headcount of its research and development and data divisions over the last two years.

‘Ping Petroleum Avalon field © Supplied by DCTMedia/ Sandy McCo
Ping Petroleum’s Excalubur FPSO in the Cromarty Firth

Overall, Imrandd now employs 63 people and operates across the North Sea, Canada, United States, the Middle East, North Africa and the Asia Pacific.

In November last year, the company reported a record six-month growth period, securing £2 million in contracts.

Recent work for Imrandd included an integrity assessment of the Excalibur floating production, storage and offloading facility for Ping UK.

Other North Sea campaigns involved data extraction from six Ithaca Energy installations, integrity management for Dana Petroleum.

Imrandd also completed 12-month pipework and vessel risk-based assessment, and technical integrity scope for Harbour Energy.

© Supplied by Michal Wachucik/Aber
Imrandd chief executive Innes Auchterlonie after the company won SME Supply Chain Company of the Year at the 2023 Offshore Energies UK awards.

Its achievements last year saw Imrandd win Supply Chain Company of the Year (SME) at the 2023 Offshore Energies UK Awards in November.

 

