Oil & Gas / North Sea

Aberdeen’s Imrandd secures £2m in contracts, boosts headcount

By Mathew Perry
07/11/2023, 12:02 am Updated: 07/11/2023, 7:39 am
Imrandd founder and CEO Innes Auchterlonie.
Imrandd founder and CEO Innes Auchterlonie.

Aberdeen-based industrial data and engineering consultancy Imrandd has reported its most significant six-month growth period, securing £2 million in contracts and an increase in headcount.

Imrandd said the “record” contracts figure comes from topsides asset integrity awards with new and existing clients.

The firm said it won 11 contracts, indicating a 27% increase in revenue in Q3 of 2023 compared to the same period last year.

As a result, Imrandd has recruited 13 data scientists and multi-discipline engineers, increasing its headcount to 63.

The 2023 results continue a period of strong performance for Imrandd, with the company increasing revenues by 12% in 2021.

Imrandd said the new North Sea campaigns include extracting data from six of Ithaca Energy’s offshore installations as well as a one-year integrity management contract extension with long-term client Dana Petroleum.

It also includes a 12-month pipework and vessel risk-based assessment, and technical integrity scope for Harbour Energy.

Another contract involves assessing the integrity of the Excalibur floating production storage and offloading facility for first-time client Ping UK.

‘Ping Petroleum Avalon field © Supplied by DCTMedia/ Sandy McCo
The Hummingbird FPSO – now renamed Excalibur – in the Cromarty Firth.

‘Record period of growth’ for Imrandd

Imrandd founder and CEO Innes Auchterlonie, said the record period of growth demonstrates the “competitive edge” the company’s data solutions and engineering guidance is delivering.

“Particularly where there are facilities operating beyond their original life span, companies are seeking fast, optimal answers to harness their assets’ performance safely and sustainably,” Mr Auchterlonie said.

“R&D remains core to our strategy, and we continually reinvest 20% of our efforts into evolving the next generation of our propriety AI and digital software services to help our clients stay ahead of the curve.

“This has ensured we are well positioned to leverage our expertise to safeguard the effectiveness of our clients offshore and onshore assets as they navigate the energy transition.”

Imrandd said it will utilise a range of its suite of digital solutions across the new campaigns.

These include EXTRACT, which digitises legacy asset information and EXACT, which maps and predicts engineering, inspection and maintenance activities to deliver actionable insights which have proven to reduce Opex costs.

Imrandd is a finalist at the 2023 Offshore Energies UK Awards, shortlisted for the Innovative Supply Chain Company of the Year (SME) category.

The awards ceremony will take place at the P&J Live in Aberdeen on Thursday, November 30.

