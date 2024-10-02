Harbour offers work on Viking CCS as Waldorf and Dana look to decom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Harbour offers work on Viking CCS as Waldorf and Dana look to decom

By Michael Behr
02/10/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by WoodWood Humber Zero, which will feed the Viking CCS project
Humber Zero aerial photo

Harbour Energy has released three tenders to create infrastructure for its Viking carbon capture and storage (CCS) project, according to data from the regulator.

The project aims to receive CO2 volumes from across the south Humber region which it will then pump into depleted gas reservoirs in the Southern North Sea for storage.

The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) has shared in its Pathfinder database, the first contract covers fabricating the jacket and topside for the offshore part of the project, including transport and installation.

The remaining two contracts cover the offshore pipeline, including subsea tie-in, and the onshore pipeline.

All three contracts have values of over £25 million and estimated tender dates of 1 April 2025.

The onshore transportation system will consist of a 43-mile (55km), 24” diameter pipeline running from Immingham to the former Theddlethorpe Gas Terminal (TGT) site, where it will tie into the existing pipeline in the Lincolnshire Offshore Gas Gathering System (LOGGS).

The offshore system will re-purpose an existing roughly 74.5-mile (120km), 36” diameter decommissioned LOGGS gas pipeline, along with a new 14.3-mile (23km) section of 36” diameter pipeline.

First injection is expected in 2027 and by 2030, Harbour and project partner BP expect to inject 11 million tonnes of CO2 per year.

Technip Energies was previously hired to provide front end engineering and design (FEED) for the Viking CCS project.

Viking was selected for the UK government’s £1 billion Track 2 process and received two additional offshore licences from the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) licensing round.

Waldorf Petroleum Resources

Waldorf Petroleum Resources has released two tenders to decommission subsea well and pipeline infrastructure at its Helvellyn field.

The two sub-£25m contracts, expected to go out at the end of March next year, include the plugging and abandonment of a single subsea well, and project management, engineering, removal, recycling and disposal of subsea pipeline and associated protection facilities.

The Helvellyn field includes a single subsea well located in the Southern North Sea. Production commenced in 2004 and gas was exported via the Amethyst platform. Production ceased in January 2017 and the pipeline and umbilical were cleaned and isolated in 2022.

Dana Petroleum

Dana Petroleum is looking for partners to decommission wells on its Barra and Harris fields.

The project activities cover permanent abandonment of three development wells on Barra and four on Harris in a phased well decommissioning campaign from 2026-2028. All seven are currently shut in and disconnected.

The two contracts, one for each field, covers the use of a light well intervention vessel to kill and plug the wells.

© Supplied by Orkney Harbours
The Western Isles FPSO ahead of work at the GBA redevelopment.

The Barra and Harris wells are part of the larger Western Isles well decommissioning project. The programme was accelerated to begin this year after Dana Petroleum warned that Western Isles was forecast to become “uneconomic” in 2024.

Having originally expected to produce oil for at least fifteen years from its start date of 2017, the project’s wells are to be decommissioned while the Western Isles FPSO can be reused.

Aberdeen-based NEO Energy, which holds a 23.08% stake said it has taken a $77.3m impairment on the project “driven primarily by a reduction to the expected life of the field”.

Tags