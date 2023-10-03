Dana’s Western Isles project to shut down eight years earlier than planned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Dana’s Western Isles project to shut down eight years earlier than planned

By Ryan Duff
03/10/2023, 7:00 am Updated: 03/10/2023, 8:30 am
The Western Isles FPSO. Picture by Cosco
Dana Petroleum’s Western Isles development is due to be shut down eight years earlier then scheduled, as plans are greenlit by regulator OPRED.

When Western Isles started up in 2017, Dana said it expected 15+ years of production.

However, under plans submitted to OPRED and confirmed by Dana, the project is expected to shut down “on or around” March 31, 2024.

Dana Petroleum told Energy Voice that the reason for decommissioning Western Isles was forecasts showed the project would become “uneconomic next year.”

Aberdeen-based NEO Energy, which holds a 23.08% stake said it has taken a $77.3m impairment on the project “driven primarily by a reduction to the expected life of the field”.

The Dana-operated Western Isles Project is the development of two discovered oil fields called Harris and Barra in the northern North Sea, around 99 miles east of the Shetlands and 7 miles west of Tern field.

The UK Government first gave approval for the project back in December 2012.

However, the date for expected first oil was pushed back after it emerged that the price of the project had reached £1.4 billion.

Dana filed a draft decommissioning programme with the Offshore Petroleum Regulator for Environment and Decommissioning (OPRED) at the beginning of 2023 which has now been approved.

The firm said: “Forecasts indicate that the field will become uneconomic next year. The decision has been subject to rigorous scrutiny by the relevant authorities who approved the conclusion of the partners.”

‘Suitable for reuse’ Western Isles FPSO

The “suitable for reuse” Western Isles FPSO faces potential decommissioning if it does not find more work.

Designed by Sevan SSP, the Western Isles FPSO was constructed by COSCO Shipyard in China with production brought online in 2017.

Featuring a 70m hull and storage capacity for up to 400,000 barrels of oil, it produced from the Harris and Barra fields in the around 100 miles east of Shetland in the northern North Sea.

Dana, the firm that owns 77% of the vessel, says: “The FPSO is not required to perform any further decommissioning related activities on the subsea infrastructure after completion of the decommissioning activities.”

Dana says: “The FPSO is suitable for reuse and is not needed for decommissioning activities within the field so it will be removed from station.”

neo energy
The Western Isles FPSO

There may be a reuse option for the FPSO, which has a 20-year design life.

Dana reports: “The FPSO will be disconnected from its mooring system and risers.

“Following disconnection, the FPSO will be towed to shore for potential reuse, subject to evaluation of reuse options.

Dana explains that if the Wester Isles vessel is not reused it “will be recycled or disposed of, whether in the UK or elsewhere” in order to comply with UK law “or any other jurisdiction in which the FPSO vessel is to be recycled or disposed of.”

However, if a reuse option is identified, the UK regulator OPRED “will be advised as part of the post-decommissioning approval process reporting regime,” the vessel operator says.

Dana adds: “Should no reuse option be identified OPRED will be advised on the fate of the vessel.”

