Viking CCS project awards FEED contract to Technip Energies

The developers behind the Viking carbon capture and storage (CCS) project have awarded a front end engineering and design (FEED) contract to French firm Technip Energies.

Led by North Sea operator Harbour Energy, with partner BP, the Viking CCS project aims to capture emissions from across the south Humber region, the UK’s most industrialised area.

The captured CO2 emissions from industrial partners will then be transported by pipeline and stored in the depleted Viking gas fields in the Southern North Sea.

Viking was selected for the UK government’s £1 billion Track 2 process last year and received two additional offshore licenses from the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) licensing round.

Viking said the FEED contract includes responsibility for the design of the CO2 transportation system, calling it “another important milestone” for the project as it progresses towards a final investment decision (FID).

The companies did not disclose the value of the FEED contract.

Viking one of world’s largest CCS projects

Once operational, Viking is expected to be one of the largest CCS projects in the world, aiming to capture and store 10m tonnes of CO2 a year by 2030, up to a third of the UK’s CCS target.

The Viking developers estimate the project could potentially unlock up to £7 billion of investment between 2025 and 2035, and provide an estimated £4 billion of gross value add to the Humber and its surrounding areas.

Harbour Energy Viking CCS project director Graeme Davies said: “We’re delighted to be working with Technip Energies to help deliver another important milestone for the Viking CCS project.

“The Humber region has long been a global leader in the energy sector, and Viking CCS will help to protect around 20,000 jobs in local industries, while also creating up to 10,000 jobs during construction across all Cluster projects.”

Technip Energies senior vice president Charles Cessot said the company is proud to be support the UK’s transition to a “more sustainable future”.

“Our involvement in the Viking CCS project will help reduce the UK’s carbon emissions and emphasises our commitment to sustainable energy solutions,” Mr Cessot said.

BP joint venture manager for Viking CCS Jim Todd said the project is entering the FEED phase after three years in development.

“ This is a significant step in the journey of any project, and we are excited to welcome Technip Energies as the FEED contractor, paving the way for large-scale CCS in the South Humber and North Lincolnshire region,” Mr Todd said.