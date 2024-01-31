Viking CCS project awards FEED contract to Technip Energies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / CCS / UK

Viking CCS project awards FEED contract to Technip Energies

By Mathew Perry
31/01/2024, 9:50 am
© Supplied by Viking CCS
Illustration of the Viking CCS project.

The developers behind the Viking carbon capture and storage (CCS) project have awarded a front end engineering and design (FEED) contract to French firm Technip Energies.

Led by North Sea operator Harbour Energy, with partner BP, the Viking CCS project aims to capture emissions from across the south Humber region, the UK’s most industrialised area.

The captured CO2 emissions from industrial partners will then be transported by pipeline and stored in the depleted Viking gas fields in the Southern North Sea.

Viking was selected for the UK government’s £1 billion Track 2 process last year and received two additional offshore licenses from the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) licensing round.

© Supplied by Wood
Humber Zero aerial photo

Viking said the FEED contract includes responsibility for the design of the CO2 transportation system, calling it “another important milestone” for the project as it progresses towards a final investment decision (FID).

The companies did not disclose the value of the FEED contract.

Viking one of world’s largest CCS projects

Once operational, Viking is expected to be one of the largest CCS projects in the world, aiming to capture and store 10m tonnes of CO2 a year by 2030, up to a third of the UK’s CCS target.

The Viking developers estimate the project could potentially unlock up to £7 billion of investment between 2025 and 2035, and provide an estimated £4 billion of gross value add to the Humber and its surrounding areas.

Harbour Energy Viking CCS project director Graeme Davies said: “We’re delighted to be working with Technip Energies to help deliver another important milestone for the Viking CCS project.

© Supplied by Harbour Energy
Decom work in the Viking area, which ceased production in 2016.

“The Humber region has long been a global leader in the energy sector, and Viking CCS will help to protect around 20,000 jobs in local industries, while also creating up to 10,000 jobs during construction across all Cluster projects.”

Technip Energies senior vice president Charles Cessot said the company is proud to be support the UK’s transition to a “more sustainable future”.

“Our involvement in the Viking CCS project will help reduce the UK’s carbon emissions and emphasises our commitment to sustainable energy solutions,” Mr Cessot said.

BP joint venture manager for Viking CCS Jim Todd said the project is entering the FEED phase after three years in development.

“ This is a significant step in the journey of any project, and we are excited to welcome Technip Energies as the FEED contractor, paving the way for large-scale CCS in the South Humber and North Lincolnshire region,” Mr Todd said.

 

